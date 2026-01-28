Technical support network expanding from Italy to Europe’s fruit and vegetable hubs

Icoel's expansion into international markets involves establishing a local presence and strengthening central operations. This strategy supports major fruit and vegetable producers in transitioning to automated, traceable production methods.

"Within this framework, Spain is one of the most dynamic markets today. We are experiencing business growth together with our partners at Tomra. "An increasingly decisive role is being played by peripherals integrated with advanced automation and traceability systems that complete the technological offering," the Italian company explains, emphasizing that the automation of peripheral equipment has become the main requirement for Iberian operators.

"The opening of Icoel Iberica in Spain allowed us to turn this demand into actual projects. Access to local technical support has significantly reduced response times and improved the efficiency of our after-sales service. These improvements have fostered closer relationships with packers and processing facilities, which can now rely on a direct, knowledgeable, local point of contact."

Meanwhile, the Italian base is being strengthened by expanding the Fondi headquarters in the Lazio region. The workforce has grown in almost all departments, and new operating spaces have been created by expanding the workshop and sales offices by over 1,500 square meters. A new 5,000-square-meter assembly structure will join these spaces, and the foundation stone will be laid by 2026. "All of this confirms a path of structural growth that looks to the medium term," Icoel emphasizes.

© ICOEL

Another important regional hub is the Corigliano-Rossano area in southern Italy's Calabria region. It already operates as a strategic after-sales service hub in an area where citrus fruits, cherries, stone fruits, melons, and watermelons are cultivated in high concentrations. Its proximity to these districts allows for quick intervention and ensures business continuity for customers.

The same concept will be implemented in France with the opening of a new office in Provence. According to the company, the office will be fully operational by the beginning of March. It will serve as a pre- and after-sales service center and a showroom.

"In France, we are seeing strong demand for peripheral automation and significant interest in the cherry sector. Thanks to our partnership with Tomra, we can provide this sector with advanced sorting solutions based on electronic sorters and the LUCAi™ artificial intelligence platform."

Icoel is strengthening its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean by relocating its Turkish headquarters to Antalya after years of operating installations and sales offices in the area. Through its long-standing collaboration with SARDAS agents, Icoel now has a widespread network that improves installation and after-sales service times throughout the area, streamlining project management.

"This geographical expansion is accompanied by an expansion of our team rather than a simple reorganization," the company explains. "The objective is to establish a strong presence in the territory and support customers throughout the process, from the initial proposal to implementation. There will be greater integration between the sales area, technical office, and research and development department to achieve maximum operational efficiency."

From a technological standpoint, Icoel's guidelines remain focused on peripherals, sorting process automation, and traceability systems. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence, developed in collaboration with Tomra Food, is playing an increasingly central role. This technology increases precision, reduces dependence on labor, and improves the quality of the final product.

This concept will be central to Icoel's presence at Fruit Logistica 2026. Icoel will be in Hall 4.1 at Stand A-40 with Tomra Food. There will be displays of Spectrim and Invision vision systems, as well as live demonstrations. Visitors will be able to see the AI LUCAi™ platform in operation. According to the company, "LUCAi™ is capable of detecting internal and external fruit defects with a level of accuracy that currently represents one of the benchmarks for the international fruit and vegetable industry."

