Tunisian fruit exports rise 42% in value in 2025

Tunisia exported 38.54 thousand tons of fruit in 2025, with a total value of 148.66 million dinars, according to data from the Interprofessional Fruit Group. This compares with 35.28 thousand tons valued at 104.88 million dinars in 2024. The figures represent a 9% increase in export volume and a 42% rise in export value year on year.

Tunisian fruit shipments reached around 23 destination countries during the year. In addition to established markets, exports were also shipped to non-traditional destinations including India, Russia, Norway, Singapore, and Canada.

Libya remained Tunisia's main export market. Shipments to Libya totaled 34.4 thousand tons with a value of 106.4 million dinars, up from 29.88 thousand tons worth 81.7 million dinars in 2024.

France ranked as the second-largest destination with approximately 1,183 tons, followed by Italy with around 982 tons. Arab markets accounted for a notable share of exports. The United Arab Emirates received 824 tons valued at 14.5 million dinars (about US$4.6 million), followed by Qatar with 174 tons worth 3 million dinars (about US$0.95 million). Saudi Arabia imported 41 tons valued at 2.2 million dinars (about US$0.7 million), Kuwait received 91 tons worth 1.4 million dinars (about US$0.45 million), and Jordan imported 62 tons valued at 1.7 million dinars (about US$0.54 million).

A total of 18 fruit varieties were exported during the season. These included watermelon, melon, pomegranate, peach, apricot, figs, pears, blueberries, strawberries, and table olives.

The data also indicate entry into additional export markets such as India, Singapore, Mauritius, and Jordan. These flows were particularly linked to blueberry exports.

On the production side, Tunisia harvested around 609 thousand tons of major summer stone and pome fruits in 2025, representing a decrease of 1.4% compared with the previous year.

Apple production increased by 14% to 121 thousand tons. Dry almond output rose by 25% to 56.5 thousand tons, while apricot production grew 4.7% to 42.7 thousand tons.

In contrast, pomegranate production declined by 11.6% to approximately 91 thousand tons. Grape production also fell, decreasing by 12.8% to around 126.4 thousand tons.

