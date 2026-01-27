France suspends non-EU produce imports over residues

France will suspend, from February 8, the import and sale on its territory of certain food products from outside the European Union that contain residues of five active substances not approved in the EU. In this context, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry is advising exporters and traders to verify compliance with maximum rigor, including through residue testing, according to IPN.

The emergency measure applies to products containing residues of prohibited substances, including carbendazim, thiophanate-methyl, glufosinate, and mancozeb. The scope covers a range of fruit and vegetable products such as apples, pears, quinces, apricots, sweet cherries, peaches, plums, grapes, black currants, strawberries, tomatoes, eggplants, Brussels sprouts, beans, peas, mushrooms, potatoes, peppers, melons, and lettuce.

According to MAIA, the measure applies to both fresh and processed products. The maximum allowable limits are set at the quantification level of laboratory analytical methods, meaning any detectable presence above that threshold would result in non-compliance.

French authorities note that the active substances referenced in the suspension have already been removed from the State Register of Pesticides and Fertilizers in the Republic of Moldova. The measure is positioned as an emergency action and applies specifically to imports originating from outside the EU.

Exporters supplying fruit and vegetables to the French market are therefore expected to review their crop protection programs and residue monitoring procedures to ensure conformity with EU standards before shipment.

Source: ipn