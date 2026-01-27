Cambodia launches overland fruit and vegetable exports to China

Cambodia is preparing to export fruit and vegetables to China via an overland route through Laos, aiming to expand logistics options and support cross-border trade.

Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina met Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment Linkkham Douangsavanh on Jan. 25, when both sides witnessed the signing of an agreement on the "Transit and Transshipment of Agricultural Products through Laos". The agreement sets the framework for transporting Cambodian produce to China through Lao territory.

Tina said the cooperation would help improve the competitiveness of Cambodian exports to China by reducing road transport barriers, saving time, and lowering costs. "The mechanism could also expand opportunities for agribusinesses involving products such as cassava, fruit, vegetables, and other processed agricultural goods," Tina said. Only fruit and vegetables are expected to be prioritised in this corridor for fresh produce trade.

During the meeting, Tina welcomed closer cooperation and reaffirmed the intention to promote bilateral agricultural trade and supply. Discussions also covered linking agricultural value chains, improving seed production, strengthening food quality and safety standards, and organising agricultural exhibitions.

Lao Minister Douangsavanh paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Jan. 16, during which he outlined the objectives of his visit, including the transport of Cambodian agricultural products to third countries via Laos. Douangsavanh expressed his intention to move cooperation forward with practical outcomes.

Hun Manet encouraged both agriculture ministries to speed up procedures for transporting Cambodian fruit and vegetables via Laos to third countries, stating that this approach would support mutual benefits. The visit also coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Two expert working groups are expected to begin technical work to simplify border procedures and reduce administrative barriers that have delayed exports.

Economist Duch Darin said the new land corridor offers Cambodia an additional logistics option for exports to China. He noted that diversified routes could reduce costs and transit times and support foreign exchange earnings from agriculture. He added that improved connectivity could increase demand for Cambodian fruit and vegetables and encourage production.

Ministry spokesperson Khim Finan stated that the route would lower export costs to China and improve competitiveness against products from Thailand and Vietnam. Hong Vannak of the Royal Academy of Cambodia said transit through a third country can raise costs, but streamlined procedures can improve efficiency. "Although we have to pay transit fees through Laos, it significantly saves us time. In trade, time savings often influence an importing country's decision to place orders," he said, adding that faster transport can help maintain fruit quality.

In 2025, Cambodia's agricultural exports rose by 7.3 per cent to US$6.46 billion. Fruit exports to China include mangoes, bananas, longans, and durians, with China remaining a core market.

Source: CamNess