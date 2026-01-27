Buyers Edge Platform acquires United Fresh Consortium in Europe

Buyers Edge Platform has acquired United Fresh Consortium, a UK-based fresh produce platform, as part of its expansion into European fresh produce procurement.

The acquisition establishes a Fresh division for Buyers Edge Platform in Europe and represents the company's first step in extending its fresh produce activities beyond North America. United Fresh Consortium will operate as part of the Buyers Edge Platform Fresh division following the transaction.

According to Buyers Edge Platform, the acquisition is intended to link its existing North American fresh produce network with UK-based growers and distributors, creating a broader platform serving foodservice operators across multiple regions.

© Buyers Edge Platform

United Fresh Consortium was founded in 2007 by Christian Paynton and operates as a digital platform connecting fresh produce growers, suppliers, and catering and hospitality customers in the UK. The platform focuses on transparency in sourcing and reporting, including carbon impact data within the fresh produce supply chain.

Christian Paynton said the acquisition would allow United Fresh Consortium to continue operating while gaining access to additional resources. "This partnership strengthens our ability to invest, innovate, and grow in the UK and across Europe, while staying true to the values that got us here," he said.

Buyers Edge Platform stated that the transaction aligns with its broader growth strategy in Europe. Since January 2023, the company has completed twelve investments across the region, including in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Globally, Buyers Edge Platform supports more than 300,000 operator locations and manages over US$74 billion in spend through its procurement and supply chain technology platforms.

The acquisition of United Fresh Consortium marks the start of Buyers Edge Platform's structured expansion of its Fresh division in Europe, with further integration of growers and local distribution partners expected as the network develops.

© Buyers Edge PlatformFor more information:

Buyers Edge Platform

Tel: +1 617 275 8430

Email: [email protected]

www.buyersedgeplatform.com