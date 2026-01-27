Abkhazia begins cultivating bananas and pineapples in greenhouse conditions

The Abkhazian Agricultural Institute has launched an experiment to grow tropical fruits under controlled greenhouse conditions. Temperatures are maintained between 20–25°C, allowing plants to adapt to the local climate.

The experimental greenhouse currently hosts 11 banana varieties, six papaya varieties, two pineapple varieties, sugarcane, Thai guava, and passion fruit. Some banana plants have already formed clusters, and a few have fruited within four months, though full maturation will take several more months.

The initiative was inspired by the institute's director, Lesik Ayba, following a visit to Antalya in early 2025, where large-scale banana cultivation is practiced. Researchers aim to test different varieties under Abkhazian conditions and provide local farmers with cultivation recommendations.

Previously, only ornamental bananas were grown in Abkhazia. These occasionally fruited outdoors, but harvests were often lost due to weather. The greenhouse also includes ornamental bananas for comparison with commercial varieties and to study fruiting under controlled conditions.

Source: abkhaziapress.org