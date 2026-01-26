"It's important that Ecuador is seen as a reliable source, not just a 'spot' market"

The European Union remains a key trading partner for Ecuador, particularly in agro-exports. Ecuador is strengthening ties with the Netherlands, a major European logistics hub, primarily for banana exports. However, the country is gradually diversifying its offerings. María Cecilia Gutiérrez, Ecuador's trade counsellor in the Netherlands, highlights these developments.

"Bananas are the top export, followed by cocoa and then shrimp," Gutiérrez said. Shrimp has recently surpassed bananas in total exports, but bananas remain the country's primary agricultural product, she added. Within this category, organic bananas are gaining popularity in Europe, mirroring market trends.

Ecuador aims to broaden its fruit range beyond this historic product, with Pitahaya being a prime example. "We are already the top supplier in the United States, and even though it remains a niche fruit, supporting its exports continues to be important," she stated. In Europe, Spain has the highest consumption, while the Netherlands serves as a distribution hub to other markets.

Other products like mango, pineapple, and avocado are also part of this emerging supply. Gutiérrez noted that avocado is still an emerging player: "Production isn't very large yet, but we see potential as scale increases and competitiveness improves." Regarding mango, the focus is on exploiting specific market windows relative to major origins like Brazil or Peru, emphasizing quality and seasonality.

Ecuador aims to proactively align with health and regulatory standards. Gutiérrez emphasized the significance of meeting European regulations, particularly regarding sustainability, traceability, and maximum residue limits (MRLs). "We cannot wait for regulations to be implemented before acting," she emphasized, highlighting how trade offices in Europe assist exporters with alerts, webinars, and ongoing support.

Phytosanitary stability is a key aspect of the country's positioning. "We had an alert for Fusarium Race 4 on a single farm, and it is completely under control," she said, highlighting the contrast with other regional countries where the disease has spread.

In the future, Ecuador aims to establish itself as a trusted and long-term partner. "It's important that Ecuador is seen as a reliable source, not just a 'spot' market," Gutiérrez said. Over the next few years, pitahaya, avocado, and organic bananas seem to have the greatest growth potential in the European market.

"Ecuador is ready for the challenge," she concluded, highlighting its quality, export capacity, certifications, and adaptation to the European market demands.

