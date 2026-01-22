Vietnam-Japan trade exceeds US$50bn

Trade relations between Vietnam and Japan continued to expand in 2025, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan. For the first time, total bilateral import and export turnover exceeded the US$50 billion threshold.

Data from Vietnam Customs show that two-way trade reached more than US$51.43 billion, an increase of 11.28 per cent compared with 2024. Vietnam's exports to Japan amounted to US$26.77 billion, up 8.77 per cent year on year, while imports from Japan totalled US$24.68 billion, an increase of 14.13 per cent. This resulted in a trade surplus of US$2.09 billion in Vietnam's favour.

Trade growth was supported by combined performance across traditional export categories and higher value-added products. The agricultural, forestry, and fishery sectors recorded increased activity during the year.

Among export categories, agricultural products, including cashew nuts, pepper, and fruits and vegetables, recorded double-digit growth rates.

The structure of trade between the two countries in 2025 reflected complementary roles. Japan remained an outlet for Vietnamese products, while also supplying materials and inputs used across manufacturing sectors in Vietnam.

According to the data cited by the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, maintaining a trade surplus alongside the fulfillment of large export orders indicates an improvement in production capacity among Vietnamese enterprises, including their ability to meet the requirements of the Japanese market.

