Bangladeshi fruit export earnings rise sharply

Demand for fruits produced in Bangladesh is increasing in overseas markets, reflected in higher export earnings, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

EPB figures show that fruit export earnings stood at US$0.58 million in fiscal year 2021–2022. By fiscal year 2024–2025, this had risen to US$67.51 million. Over a three-year period, earnings from fruit exports increased more than 116 times.

According to AKM Mofidul Islam, Deputy Director (Export) of the Plant Quarantine Wing at the Department of Agricultural Extension, several countries have expressed interest in importing fruits such as jackfruit and pineapple from Bangladesh. He said demand for Bangladeshi fruits continues to increase in international markets.

Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain, Director of the Policy and Planning Division at the Export Promotion Bureau, told BSS that Bangladesh does not operate dedicated cargo aircraft for agricultural exports. Agricultural products are shipped using passenger aircraft, but he noted that facilities required for exporting perishable products, including vegetables, are not available through air transport.

Mukhles Alamgir also pointed to sanitation and compliance challenges compared with standards in developed markets. "Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) are essential. If farmers can be provided with more training on sanitation, demand for Bangladeshi agricultural products will increase further. The EPB conducts advocacy for exporters and regularly informs the relevant authorities about the barriers exporters face in agricultural exports," he said.

Total export earnings from agricultural products declined over the past two fiscal years but have shown an upward trend again in the current period. In fiscal year 2024–2025, agricultural export earnings reached US$988.62 million, compared with US$827 million in 2022–2023 and US$964 million in 2023–2024. Earlier, earnings were US$1.02 billion in 2020–2021 and US$1.1 billion in 2021–2022.

A breakdown of EPB data for fiscal year 2024–2025 shows export earnings of US$81.12 million from vegetables.

Bangladesh's agricultural exports reach more than 130 countries, with India remaining the largest destination. In fiscal year 2024–2025, exports to India amounted to US$211.47 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at US$114.03 million. Other key markets included the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, alongside growing demand from Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, China, and Canada.

Source: BSS News