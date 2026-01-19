Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports to China reach record high

Vietnam's exports of fruits and vegetables to China increased by 19 per cent last year, reaching a record value of US$5.5 billion, according to the latest customs data. This represented the highest annual growth rate recorded for shipments to the Chinese market.

Total Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports reached US$8.56 billion. China remained the largest destination, while the United States was the second largest buyer, accounting for 6 per cent of shipments. South Korea and Japan followed, with shares of 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Vietnam supplied 22.5 per cent of China's total fruit and vegetable imports last year, up from 18.27 per cent in 2024. This placed Vietnam second among China's suppliers, behind Thailand. The increase was linked mainly to higher shipments of durian and banana.

Demand for durian in China increased over the year, while Vietnamese supply was available for most of the season. Banana exports also increased, supported by pricing and shorter transit times compared with suppliers in South America.

According to Dang Phuc Nguyen, secretary general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, exports to China declined in the first half of 2025 following the introduction of new requirements and quality control measures. "Exports to China fell in the first half of 2025 due to new requirements and quality control measures, but Vietnamese businesses quickly adapted, and exports bounced back in the last few months of the year," he said.

Nguyen added that further growth potential remains, although exporters may face additional challenges. China is expected to tighten traceability requirements from June, which could affect shipments of durian and banana if exporters do not prepare in advance.

The figures underline China's role as the main outlet for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports, while regulatory compliance and supply chain adaptation continue to shape trade flows.

Source: VNExpress