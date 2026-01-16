Tasmania hosts fresh produce buyers from eight countries

Buyers from eight countries are visiting Tasmania to review local fruit and vegetable production as part of the state government's Fresh Produce Buyer Visit program. Around 20 participants are touring production sites across the state, meeting growers and exporters, and reviewing cultivation and handling practices.

One of the companies receiving buyers is Harvest Moon, which is opening its facilities to the visiting delegation. Harvest Moon managing director Mark Kable said exports form a central part of the company's operations. "For Harvest Moon, exporting is in our DNA," he said. "But it is a huge opportunity for growth at the moment in our business, and it's one area that's growing year on year."

According to Kable, the company has focused on export markets for an extended period. "We've been focusing very heavily on the exports, especially into Southeast Asia, for the last five to ten years. That's the area that's been really booming for Harvest Moon, especially in some of those countries that are landlocked and don't have the farming infrastructure behind them to provide fresh fruit and vegetables."

He said hosting international buyers on-site provides value for exporters. "We've become very efficient as an industry. In fact, Australian vegetable farms can grow enough to feed 45 million mouths, yet there are only 27 million people in Australia. When all the areas are producing, there is a massive oversupply. So exports for Australia, Tasmania, and Harvest Moon are a must – trade delegations that come to our state are a must."

Tasmania's Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Guy Barnett said the program is intended to connect buyers directly with producers. "By bringing international buyers to fruit and vegetable producers across the state, we're giving them the chance to meet our producers, see where our fruit and vegetables are cultivated, and experience the freshness and quality that defines Tasmanian produce," he said.

Barnett added that the visit aims to support existing trade relationships and explore new ones. "This program is about building relationships and showcasing some of Tasmania's best produce. It strengthens our existing partnerships and opens the door to new opportunities across Asia and beyond."

Source: Tasmanian Country