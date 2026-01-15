Desert water that defies all technical forecasts

The use of advanced technology to locate aquifers recently yielded significant results in a desert area about 150 kilometers from Dubai, near the border with Oman.

Led by the Italian company Hydro Hunter Italia, the operations were based on preliminary instrumental surveys that provided encouraging results. The team discovered a water resource of higher quality and volume than expected, which confirmed the accuracy of the data collected during the scanning phase.

© Hydrohunter Di Tamburrino Daniela

Vincenzo Orso explains that the data collected in the field has been confirmed by the well's capacity, which exceeds even the most cautious technical estimates. "Although the preliminary assessment of the geological conditions indicated a high probability of finding brackish or salty water, the subsurface revealed different results: Ten to twelve liters of good, crop-friendly water per second. The client provided photos and videos documenting this successful outcome, demonstrating how the instrumentation can identify these resources in areas where other methods suggest less favorable conditions."

© Hydrohunter Di Tamburrino Daniela

"The advancement of investigative techniques is essential for horticultural companies struggling with drought. Investment in expensive drilling requires certainty. By integrating drone scanning and state-of-the-art satellite analysis, we can map structural discontinuities in the ground and hydrogeological fractures with unparalleled precision. Satellite surveys enable us to detect potential water sources and fractures more effectively, thereby raising the success rate from 80% to 90%-95%. These parameters significantly reduce the risk of unsuccessful drilling, a critical factor for companies operating in difficult and competitive climatic and commercial environments," he adds.

The effectiveness of this approach is evident when compared to various projects carried out in Italy, such as those in Basilicata. There, the identification of specific fractures allows agricultural entrepreneurs to access large volumes of water for irrigating fruits and vegetables. In Policoro and Pisticci, two aquifers were recently intercepted, providing the customer with over 30 liters of water per second. Despite global logistical difficulties related to the availability of drilling companies, the results of 28 projects carried out over the last year establish a new standard in underground water exploration, and more importantly, an operating model that aims to drastically reduce the risk of failure."

For more information:

Hydro Hunter Italy

Grosseto - Italy

+39 3510012837

[email protected]

hydrohunter.com