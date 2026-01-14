Brazilian fruit exports reach US$1.45 billion in 2025

Brazil's fruit exports reached US$1.45 billion in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of record export value. According to sector data, export value increased by 12 per cent year on year, while export volumes rose by 19.6 per cent compared with 2024. The outcome reflects continued expansion in overseas shipments despite challenges linked to trade uncertainty, tariff changes, and logistics costs.

Fruit exports remain one of the more active segments within Brazilian agribusiness. Sector representatives point to ongoing investment in quality standards, sustainability, and traceability as factors supporting access to international markets in 2025. Expectations for 2026 are linked in part to progress on the Mercosur–European Union agreement. Under the agreement framework, tariffs on grapes are expected to be reduced to zero in the short term, while other products will follow staged reductions.

"The year 2025 was challenging. The so-called 'tariff hike' generated apprehension throughout the sector and demanded planning, dialogue, and a great deal of resilience from producers. Even so, Brazilian fruit farming showed its strength and adaptability, achieving historic results," said Guilherme Coelho, president of Abrafrutas.

Mango remained the largest export category by value in 2025. Shipments reached US$335 million, representing a 4 per cent decline in value compared with the previous year, while export volume increased by 12.59 per cent to about 280,000 tons. The change reflects price pressure linked to tariffs in the United States market alongside higher physical volumes.

Melon exports rose to US$231 million, an increase of 24.9 per cent year on year. Lemon and lime exports reached US$199 million, up 1.5 per cent. Grape exports totalled US$158 million, with a slight decrease of 0.13 per cent in value and a 5.62 per cent increase in volume, equivalent to around 62,000 tons shipped. Watermelon exports showed stronger growth, reaching US$115 million, up 57.1 per cent compared with 2024.

Market access and promotion activities continued throughout the year. Coordinated efforts between exporters and government bodies focused on sanitary negotiations, trade defence, and export support. Abrafrutas worked in partnership with ApexBrasil to support international promotion through trade fairs, business meetings, and market development projects.

"The support from ApexBrasil was crucial in allowing us to maintain the pace of international promotion, even in a more complex global scenario. We were present in the main markets, showcasing the diversity and quality of Brazilian fruits," Coelho said.

Looking ahead, the sector anticipates further adjustments as tariff reductions under the Mercosur–EU agreement are phased in. Grapes are expected to benefit immediately, while products such as watermelon, melon, and lemon are subject to transition periods of seven to ten years before full tariff elimination.

Source: Abrafrutas