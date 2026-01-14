International buyers tour Tasmanian fruit and vegetable producers

Up to 20 international buyers from eight countries are visiting Tasmania this week as part of the Tasmanian Government's inbound Fresh Produce Buyer Visit, aimed at providing overseas customers with direct exposure to local fruit and vegetable production.

According to Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs Guy Barnett, the visit allows buyers to engage directly with growers and exporters across the state and to observe production conditions and standards on site.

Tasmania's merchandise exports continue to increase, with total goods exports reaching US$4.59 billion in the year to October 2025, up US$151.1 million compared with the previous year. Horticulture forms part of this export profile, with fruit and vegetable producers supplying both domestic and international markets.

As part of the programme, international buyers visited Harvest Moon to meet producers, tour facilities, and review production and handling practices. The visit focused on providing insight into supply consistency, quality management, and logistics.

Harvest Moon operates from Tasmania and has expanded nationally since its establishment in Forth in 1981. The company supplies more than 60,000 tonnes of vegetables annually from its Tasmanian operations, serving a range of retail and foodservice customers.

The inbound buyer visit forms part of the Tasmanian Government's broader trade engagement activities, which include facilitating market connections, providing market information, and supporting exporters through targeted trade and capability-building initiatives. The programme aims to strengthen existing commercial relationships and support the development of new export opportunities across multiple regions.

