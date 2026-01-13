Agricultural protests intensify as EU Council approves Mercosur deal

Farmers continue to mobilize on French roads. The European Council gave the green light on Friday to the signing of the EU-Mercosur agreement. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her delight on X at what she described as a "historic" decision.

EU Council confirms Mercosur signature

France's vote against the EU-Mercosur agreement, alongside Poland, Hungary, Ireland, and Austria, was not enough. In the face of farmers' protests, Emmanuel Macron had announced the day before that France would vote against the agreement at the meeting of Member State ambassadors scheduled for the following day. However, Paris was unable to form a blocking minority. On the morning of Friday, January 9th, the Council of the European Union therefore adopted a decision authorizing the signing of the partnership agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, despite France's vote against it.

On Sunday, January 11th, the European Commission announced that Ursula von der Leyen would be travelling to Paraguay on January 17th to officially sign the agreement.

"A betrayal of European agricultural sovereignty": FNSEA calls for action in Strasbourg on January 20th

On Saturday, FNSEA denounced what it described as "a betrayal of European agricultural sovereignty" and announced a day of action next week.

"On January 20th in Strasbourg, a large-scale mobilization will demand that MEPs refer the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union to suspend the agreement." This is all the more important given that the free trade agreement can come into force 'provisionally and immediately' under 'ordinary law' as soon as it is signed, even before being ratified by Parliament, as Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard pointed out on BFM TV on Monday.

Roadblock on A1

The A1 highway, a major route linking France to Belgium and the Netherlands, is affected by the mobilization. On Monday, January 12th, farmers set up a roadblock at the Fresnes-lès-Montauban toll plaza in the Pas-de-Calais department.

France-Spain highway still closed

The mobilization of Catalan farmers continues. According to the Vinci Autoroutes update published on Monday, transit between France and Spain remained severely disrupted. The AP-7 in Spain remained blocked at Figueras. This closure, combined with that of the A63 highway, is having a major impact on traffic between France and the Iberian Peninsula.

The A64 remained blocked

Vinci Autoroutes also confirms that, on Monday morning, the A63 reopened at Bayonne following the departure of the demonstrators and the completion of cleaning and repair operations.

However, there was no change on the A64 highway, which remained blocked at Carbonne. This strategic point, where the movement began a month ago, remained completely closed, still complicating travel and the transport of goods.

Oil depots and sewage treatment plants blocked

Farmers belonging to FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs (Young Farmers' Union) have been blocking the Colmar and Sausheim sewage treatment plants in the Haut-Rhin region since very early on Monday morning. They are protesting against the increase in taxes on water abstraction.

Blockade at Le Havre harbor to check trucks

In Normandy, farmers (Young Farmers' Union) have been mobilizing for the past three days at the port of Le Havre. Blockades have been set up at the entrance to the container terminal to check truck loads entering and leaving the port, and to block products that do not meet the standards imposed on French farmers.

