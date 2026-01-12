Cambodian produce expands into global supermarket chains

Cambodian agricultural products are increasingly reaching international retail channels, with goods now available in more than 22,000 supermarkets and mini-marts worldwide, according to the Ministry of Commerce. The placements follow cooperation between the ministry, private sector companies, and development partners to connect local producers with overseas retailers.

Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said Cambodian products have appeared on shelves in supermarkets and mini-marts in multiple countries as a result of coordinated export promotion efforts. "The ministry's export team facilitated sale-purchase agreements and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding, and promoted the presence of Cambodian products in major supermarkets in foreign countries," she said. "To date, many types of Cambodian products have been exported and sold in over 22,000 famous supermarkets and markets in Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, the UK, the U.S., and the EU."

Recent export agreements concluded in 2025 supported the overseas placement of products such as dried mango, cashew nuts, and fragrant rice. Additional agreements and memoranda of understanding cover a wider range of agricultural products, including dried cassava, cashew nuts, durian, bananas, corn, dried mangoes, fresh longan, and dried longan, supplied to markets in China, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and the European Union.

According to the ministry, the Malaysian market ordered dried mango and cashew nuts, while the Japanese market ordered Rumduol rice, Neang Khon rice, and processed cashew nuts for sale across 16,320 FamilyMart outlets. In Australia, cashew nuts, dried mangoes, dried jackfruit, dried bananas, dried taro, and fragrant rice are being sold through around 850 supermarket locations.

For the Chinese market, the Ministry of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding covering the purchase and sale of Cambodian agricultural products valued at more than US$600 million. The agreement includes dried cassava, cashew nuts, durian, bananas, corn, dried mangoes, fresh longan, and dried longan.

To support export growth, the ministry has worked with development partners to establish export service centres aimed at capacity building for private companies and at creating communication channels with buyers in target markets. These centres provide training, market information, and buyer connections.

Private sector representatives report increased interest from overseas buyers. Veot Sophorn, Sales Supervisor at Sela Pepper Co Ltd, said, "We are promoting our products to both established and emerging markets to meet this interest after receiving significant interest from buyers in China and Europe."

The Ministry of Commerce has encouraged producers to adapt product quality and standards to meet market-specific requirements. With support from development partners, studies are underway to guide the adoption and implementation of standards in markets such as Japan, Germany, other EU countries, and the U.S., as Cambodia continues to develop its agricultural export profile.

