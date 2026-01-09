South Africa steps up border seizures of undeclared fresh produce

South African border authorities are increasing interceptions of fresh fruit and other plant products at ports of entry as part of festive season re-entry operations. Speaking at the Beitbridge border post, the country's busiest crossing, Border Management Authority Commissioner and CEO Dr Michael Masiapato said officials are regularly seizing undeclared agricultural items.

According to the BMA, products such as mangoes, watermelons, and similar fresh produce are being confiscated and destroyed to prevent the introduction of plant pests and diseases that could affect domestic agriculture. Masiapato stated: "People must understand that fresh produce from outside South Africa cannot simply be brought into the country."

South African border and agricultural legislation requires that agricultural and animal products, including plants, fruit, seeds, live animals, and animal-derived products, may only enter the country with valid import permits issued by the Department of Agriculture. These items must also be declared on arrival and submitted for inspection. Failure to comply can result in confiscation and destruction.

In a 2022 notice, the Department of Agriculture reiterated that plants, plant products, animals, and animal products may only be imported with the appropriate permits and must be declared at ports of entry for inspection.

The BMA says enforcement has been strengthened across all entry points. Speaking to Farmer's Weekly, Mmemme Mogotsi, deputy commissioner for communications and marketing at the authority, said: "Officers continue to intercept prohibited and restricted goods, including agricultural and animal products that pose a risk to food safety and biosecurity."

She added that the measures form part of broader efforts to protect farms, livestock, and the national food supply from external risks.

Source: Farmer's Weekly