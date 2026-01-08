"Fresh produce prices in the local Moroccan market will drop as quickly as they rose"

The heavy rains that recently hit Morocco disrupted and even brought fresh produce harvesting to a standstill for several days at a time, causing instant price increases on the local market. This is a normal effect that should not last long, but it reveals the high volatility of fresh produce prices in Morocco, according to Omar Elguissi, a trader at the Casablanca wholesale market.

© Terre et Délices

The long-awaited rains had the side effect of disrupting harvesting operations, but they are not the only factor behind the price increase, according to Elguissi, who takes the example of round tomatoes: "First of all, we must not attribute the entire price increase to the weather alone. Other factors come into play, and overall, it's a matter of supply and demand. It's important to note that all the tomatoes currently consumed in Morocco come from a single region, Agadir, which experienced production problems before the rains arrived. Then there is also the adverse weather, which caused the suspension of harvests, and finally exports, which contribute to reducing local supply and increasing prices."

The structure of the Moroccan market and the distribution circuit follow the same principles as elsewhere in the world, including higher prices during the winter season, which is the case every year. However, in our country, price changes are felt very quickly, with prices doubling or halving from one day to the next, and this is where the volatility of the Moroccan market lies. A single day of suspended harvesting has an impact on the market because we only sell freshly harvested tomatoes. This is more an indication of a healthy market where products are turned over quickly, a guarantee of freshness. However, we are fortunate to have a huge supply of all products throughout the year, which keeps prices within acceptable limits," Elguissi continues.

© Terre et Délices

According to the trader, other products affected by recent sharp price increases, besides tomatoes, include peppers of various varieties, clementines, and, in general, products harvested daily. "When the weather improves, fresh produce prices in the local Moroccan market will drop as quickly as they rose, which means today itself," he continues.

The organization of the Africa Cup of Nations between December and January in Morocco did not influence the local market, according to Elguissi, contrary to popular belief. He explains, "The market is too big to be affected by the surplus of tourists and fans welcomed to Morocco for the games. Based on my own calculations, using only my clients in the hospitality and catering industries as a basis, I estimate that demand increased by nearly 20% during the games. But given the overall volumes, this is negligible, at least in the fruit and vegetable sector. It is therefore not relevant to attribute the price increase solely to the tourism sector, which is in any case in a high season."

© Terre et Délices

Alongside locally produced fresh produce, the trader indicates that imported fruits are also experiencing price increases due to high demand. He explains, "The Moroccan market has become a major fruit importer. Products such as mangoes, pears, pineapples, bananas, and apples are imported in large numbers of containers every day. Other fruits come in second place in terms of volume and are imported in mixed containers, such as persimmons, certain varieties of pears such as Conference pears, apples such as Granny Smith and Golden Delicious, or even mushrooms."

"The fresh produce distribution chain in Morocco is improving and modernizing from season to season. Production and imports are enormous, and there are never shortages, only brief periods when supply slows down," Elguissi concludes.

© Terre et Délices

For more information:

Omar Elguissi

Terre et Délices

Email: [email protected]