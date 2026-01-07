Chinese agricultural exports rise 35% since 2021

China's agricultural exports have continued to grow during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025, supported by diversified products and wider market access. Export value increased from 544.34 billion yuan, about US$77.83 billion, in 2021 to 732.75 billion yuan, around US$104.8 billion, in 2024, representing a growth of 34.6 per cent. In the first 11 months of 2025, agricultural products were shipped to 224 countries and regions.

An official from the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said the figures reflect progress in agricultural market opening and the sector's ability to operate under changing international conditions.

Fruit has become an important contributor to export growth. In 2024, China's fruit exports rose by more than 20 per cent year on year, with momentum continuing into 2025. Aquatic products, vegetables, fruits, livestock products, and beverages together accounted for 57.3 per cent of total agricultural exports in 2024.

Lychees are among the products gaining overseas traction. "We exported over 4,000 tonnes of lychees in 2025, up about 18 percent year on year," said Li Zhuofeng, marketing director of Guangdong Sinolychee Agricultural Group.

Garlic also remains a major export item. "We participated in agricultural export promotion activities organized by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center of MARA in 2024. We secured orders on our first entry into the Middle Eastern market and reached long-term cooperation agreements with South African clients," said Li Hao, general manager of Jinhaoyuan Agricultural and Trade in Jinxiang county, Shandong. Jinxiang accounts for more than one-third of China's garlic cultivation area and has more than 900 enterprises with independent import and export rights, supplying over 170 markets.

Tea exports are supported by certification and traceability. In Anxi County, Fujian Province, several tea producers have obtained EU organic, U.S. NOP, and Japanese JAS certifications. Local authorities have introduced systems to monitor agricultural inputs, track logistics, and apply climate-based quality certification.

Policy measures have also supported trade flows. Appointment-based inspections introduced by the General Administration of Customs have reduced clearance times for fresh produce by around 50 per cent. Export credit insurance coverage for agricultural products now extends to more than 150 countries.

According to officials, market diversification has reduced exposure to demand fluctuations in individual regions. From January to October 2025, exports to emerging markets recorded faster growth than to traditional destinations. MARA has continued to organise participation in overseas exhibitions and buyer-supplier matchmaking events, particularly in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Industry observers note that tariff structures, consumption preferences, and regulatory requirements continue to shape export strategies. Professor Yang Jun from the University of International Business and Economics said further expansion will depend on developing emerging markets, engaging in international standards-setting, and moving from primary processing toward deeper processing to increase product value.

