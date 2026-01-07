Encouraging retailers to reset their relationship with trends

As the produce industry settles into the new year, retailers are facing a familiar reality: a crowded inbox full of trend reports, forecasts, and predictions released over the past several weeks.

From flavor exploration and global influences to evolving wellness priorities and shifts in consumer behavior, the volume of insight is significant. The challenge now is knowing what to do with it, says Frieda's Alex Jackson.

So, what to do about it?

Think clearly: Trend reports/forecasts/predictions are inspiring and exhausting and they can't all be activated. With clear thinking beating fast adoption, trends are opportunities to express a brand clearly through cultural moments.

Point of view matters: Everyone sees the same reports. They're data deserving of a closer look through perspective. What sets a company apart is how the trends are applied to a business.

Adopt fewer trends with more purpose: The Frieda's Branded Produce team runs trends through a few questions:

Does this trend align with business priorities? Determine if the trend supports your goals, growth strategy and value proposition. For example, enthusiasm for GLP-1 eating has many retailers and brands asking if they should plan their assortment around smaller portions or more frequent meals. Does this align with the company's products and services?

Determine if the trend supports your goals, growth strategy and value proposition. For example, enthusiasm for GLP-1 eating has many retailers and brands asking if they should plan their assortment around smaller portions or more frequent meals. Does this align with the company's products and services? Will this trend elevate offerings? Does the trend support/enhance the long-term direction of a brand or category? Answering this helps evaluate if a trend is hyper-specific to a moment in time, or if it's something to help make a company better long-term. Think of the buzz around Sichuan flavors and Filipino ingredients. Executing authentic flavors requires authentic strategy.

Does the trend support/enhance the long-term direction of a brand or category? Answering this helps evaluate if a trend is hyper-specific to a moment in time, or if it's something to help make a company better long-term. Think of the buzz around Sichuan flavors and Filipino ingredients. Executing authentic flavors requires authentic strategy. Does the operational effort match the potential return? Assess the risks. What are the costs, trade-offs and operational implications? Consider the trend defined by Innova as "layers of delight." It combines rich, multisensory experiences with comfort and well-being. It brings to mind tiered produce cups and multicolor blends of prepared veggies. These require a higher-touch approach with preparation, different shelf life requirements, packaging and quality assurance. Can the company's operations support this?

Assess the risks. What are the costs, trade-offs and operational implications? Consider the trend defined by Innova as "layers of delight." It combines rich, multisensory experiences with comfort and well-being. It brings to mind tiered produce cups and multicolor blends of prepared veggies. These require a higher-touch approach with preparation, different shelf life requirements, packaging and quality assurance. Can the company's operations support this? Are we the right people to tell this story? Will this trend maximize efforts or stretch them thin? Function-forward and mood-supportive food is another appealing trend that needs operational and marketing support, such as storytelling and consumer education. It's great if it fits a brand but risky if forced.

Will this trend maximize efforts or stretch them thin? Function-forward and mood-supportive food is another appealing trend that needs operational and marketing support, such as storytelling and consumer education. It's great if it fits a brand but risky if forced. Is this a meaningful shift? Has consumer behavior truly changed or is this a seasonal blip? Look at the rising interest in gut-health and fiber-rich diets. Are these shoppers actually buying more whole fruits and veggies? Before going all-in, it's important to see where the money is going.

Has consumer behavior truly changed or is this a seasonal blip? Look at the rising interest in gut-health and fiber-rich diets. Are these shoppers actually buying more whole fruits and veggies? Before going all-in, it's important to see where the money is going. Choose well and rest easy. Choose trends that strengthen the consumer experience and grow the business.

