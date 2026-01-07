UK horticulture assesses implications of farm profitability review

Following the publication of Baroness Batters' farm profitability review, the UK horticulture sector is assessing the potential implications for policy development and sector planning. The review references several areas that align with issues previously raised by industry bodies, including access to labour, funding mechanisms, and supply chain practices.

According to NFU Horticulture and Potatoes Board Chair Martin Emmett, the review reflects concerns that have featured in the sector's recent policy submissions and strategic discussions. These include proposals for a replacement scheme for the outgoing Fruit and Veg Aid programme, extensions to Seasonal Worker Scheme visas, inclusion of the '7 golden rules' within the Groceries Supply Code of Practice, improvements to price reporting data, and changes to planning regulations.

The review also prompted an initial response from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which committed to establishing a new Farming and Food Partnership Board. One of the stated priorities for the Board is the development of tailored growth plans for horticulture and poultry.

Previous commitments to a horticulture growth plan were not delivered by earlier administrations. Industry representatives note that the current proposal may provide an opportunity to revisit sector-specific policy design, provided that engagement follows through and timelines are maintained.

Representation has been highlighted as a key issue. Horticulture covers a wide range of production systems and business models and has, in past policy frameworks, been excluded from measures such as energy price support or had limited access to schemes like the Sustainable Farming Incentive. Several elements of the farm profitability review are seen as more applicable to arable and livestock farming than to specialist crop production, underlining the need for sector-specific consideration.

The proposed Farming and Food Partnership Board is expected to consult widely when developing growth plans. Industry stakeholders argue that direct representation of the horticulture sector within any new governance structure would help ensure that policy decisions reflect operational realities, including labour dependency, energy use, protected cropping, and capital intensity.

While the full implications of the profitability review are still being assessed, sector organisations indicate they are prepared to engage on short notice. Defra's prompt commitments following the review's publication have been noted, with expectations that policy development will continue at a similar pace as discussions on horticulture-specific measures progress.

