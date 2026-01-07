South African agriculture shows mixed 2025 results, brighter 2026 outlook

Prospects for 2026 are improving for South Africa's agriculture sector as input costs are expected to ease and grain harvests point to higher output. Loffie Brandt, head of sales enablement at Absa AgriBusiness, outlined how producers could approach the new year in comments to Farmer's Weekly.

South Africa's agricultural economy delivered mixed results in 2025. Performance varied across subsectors, with gains in some areas and ongoing constraints in others.

In fruit and horticulture, producers in the Cape region recorded favourable outcomes. Citrus exports remained firm despite tariffs in the United States. Stone fruit production benefited from improved port efficiency and supportive weather conditions. Table grape production maintained quality and packout rates, extending a second consecutive season with stable outcomes. Net farm income for fruit growers increased compared with the previous year.

Brandt noted that the combination of lower expected input costs and improved grain prospects could support farm planning in 2026. These factors may influence planting decisions, cash flow management, and risk allocation across subsectors. He emphasized the importance of aligning production plans with logistics performance and market access, particularly for export-oriented crops.

Looking ahead, the sector's outlook will continue to depend on cost structures, weather patterns, and trade conditions. While some subsectors enter 2026 with supportive indicators, others may continue to face pressure from input prices, logistics, and policy-related uncertainties.

Source: Farmer's Weekly