Vietnamese fruit and vegetable sector targets $10 billion in exports

The Vietnamese fruit and vegetable sector is enjoying strong momentum, with a sharp rise in exports. According to the Vietnamese Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit), export revenues should reach 8 to 8.4 billion dollars in 2025, an increase of around 18% compared to 2024, far exceeding initial forecasts.

This growth is due to the recovery in demand in the main export markets - China, the United States, South Korea, Japan, and the European Union - as well as the opening up of new outlets for a number of Vietnamese fruits in demanding markets. Improved quality, traceability, and compliance with international standards are also boosting the sector's competitiveness.

China remains the leading export market, but also the most sensitive. Exports to China remain exposed to changes in import policies and to a still fragmented organization of production, dominated by small-scale farming.

According to the experts, the main challenge lies in structuring the sector, in particular by strengthening the links between production, processing, and distribution, in order to limit the risks associated with the tightening of sanitary, phytosanitary, and sustainability standards on import markets.

Despite these weaknesses, the outlook remains favorable. Vinafruit estimates that, if the current momentum persists, exports could reach $10 billion by 2026.

Source: lecourrier.vn