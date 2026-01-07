Texas expands Mexican fruit fly quarantines

On December 12, 2025, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) established a Mexican fruit fly (Anastrepha ludens, Mexfly) quarantine in Peñitas, Hidalgo County, Texas. The quarantine area is designated as the Peñitas Mexfly quarantine.

On December 16, APHIS and TDA also expanded the existing La Feria Mexfly quarantine in Cameron County, Texas.

The Peñitas quarantine was implemented following the confirmed detection on December 4 of a single Mexfly larva found in a sour orange collected from a residential property in Peñitas. The quarantine area covers approximately 53.2 square miles and includes 223.3 acres of commercial citrus production.

The expansion of the La Feria quarantine followed the confirmed detection on December 12 of one Mexfly larva in a grapefruit collected from a commercial grove in La Feria. This action extended the quarantine by 46.71 square miles and added 139.35 acres of commercial citrus. As amended, the La Feria quarantine now encompasses approximately 124.2 square miles and includes 970.6 acres of commercial citrus.

APHIS has implemented safeguarding measures and restrictions on the interstate movement of regulated articles within the quarantine areas to prevent the spread of Mexfly to non-infested regions of the United States and to reduce the risk of introduction into foreign markets. APHIS is working in coordination with TDA to eradicate the identified Mexfly populations, following established program guidelines for surveillance, treatment, and regulatory response.

For more information:

Catherine Marzolf

USDA

Tel: +1 386 666 9932

Email: [email protected]

www.aphis.usda.gov