Vietnamese research targets banana Fusarium wilt

Researchers in southern Vietnam have identified native fungi and actinobacteria with activity against Fusarium wilt, a disease that affects banana production worldwide. The study was conducted by a research team including Tran V.T., Dinh T.Q., and Le D.D., and focused on Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. cubense tropical race 4 (TR4), the pathogen responsible for the disease.

The work concentrated on isolating indigenous strains of fungi and actinobacteria from local environments in southern Vietnam and evaluating their interaction with TR4 under laboratory conditions. According to the study, several of the isolated microorganisms showed antifungal activity against the pathogen.

Fusarium wilt caused by TR4 remains difficult to manage due to the fungus's long persistence in soil and limited response to chemical control options. The research indicates that biological control using native microorganisms could offer an alternative management approach within banana production systems.

The authors report that the tested fungi and actinobacteria inhibited the growth of TR4 in vitro. These findings point to the potential use of locally adapted microbial agents as part of integrated disease management strategies.

The research also highlights the role of native soil microbiota in suppressing plant pathogens. By sourcing candidate biocontrol organisms from local environments, the approach aims to align disease management with existing ecological conditions.

Further studies are planned to assess how these microorganisms perform under field conditions and to evaluate their long-term effectiveness in commercial banana systems. Additional work will be needed to determine application methods, consistency of control, and integration with current production practices.

The findings contribute to ongoing efforts to develop non-chemical tools for managing Fusarium wilt and to reduce the impact of TR4 on banana plantations in Vietnam and other producing regions.

Source: Gene Online