Vietnam fruit and vegetable exports near US$10 billion

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports continued to expand in 2025, with total export revenue estimated at US$8.0 to US$8.4 billion, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VINAFRUIT). This represents growth of about 18% compared with 2024. If current trends continue and structural issues are addressed, the sector could reach US$10 billion in export value as early as 2026.

Export growth has been supported by recovering demand in key markets such as China, the U.S., the Republic of Korea, Japan and the EU, along with expanded official market access for a wider range of Vietnamese fruits. Nguyen Thanh Binh, chairman of VINAFRUIT, said growth is increasingly linked to improvements in quality, traceability and compliance with market standards rather than short-term seasonal peaks.

China remains Vietnam's largest export destination, but also the most sensitive. Weak production organisation, fragmented farm structures and limited linkages between raw material zones, processing and distribution continue to expose the sector to risks when market conditions or import regulations change.

The coconut sector, concentrated in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, is becoming a stronger contributor. Coconut exports from the province are forecast to exceed US$500 million in 2025. Vinh Long accounts for nearly 120,000 hectares of coconut, around 65% of Vietnam's total planted area. Although Vietnam represents about 2% of global coconut-growing area, deep processing has lifted value-added output well above the global average. National coconut export revenue reached US$1.05 billion in 2024, with industry estimates suggesting potential to reach US$1.8 billion if processing capacity expands.

Vegetable exports showed mixed performance. Total vegetable export revenue rose to about US$380.9 million, up 13.9% year on year. Chili led the category in both volume and value, with major markets including China, Laos and the Republic of Korea. "Chili is the most popular spice in the vegetable group and commands high economic value," said Dang Phuc Nguyen, secretary general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association. Chili prices ranged from US$1.80 to US$2.60 per kg, rising to US$4.80 to US$6.00 per kg at the end of 2025 due to stronger export demand. Other vegetables recorded varied results, with growth in ginger and sweet potatoes, while cauliflower exports declined.

Dragon fruit exports continued to weaken. Export revenue reached US$485.2 million in the first 11 months of 2025, down 0.8% year on year and the lowest level since 2014. China remained the largest market, accounting for about 62% of shipments, but volumes declined as Chinese domestic production expanded. Exporters said the sector needs to adjust production and market strategies to remain competitive under rising global supply pressure.

Source 1: Vietnam+

Source 2: Vietnam+

Source 3: Voice of Vietnam

Source 4: Voice of Vietnam