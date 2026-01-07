Peruvian fruit exports grow by 13%

The Peruvian fruit basket continues to strengthen its position in international markets, offering a range adapted to global logistics, trade, and consumption needs. In 2024, fresh fruit and vegetable exports totaled $6.747 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase, according to PromPerú.

The United States remained the primary destination by value, accounting for 44% of shipments, followed by the Netherlands with 21%, a country that continues to serve as a strategic logistical and ripening hub for Peruvian fruit entering Europe. Spain, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and China complete the list of priority markets.

The growth indicates that supply aligns with international calendars and modern retail demands, PromPerú noted.

Mango: A key supplier for the Northern Hemisphere in the off-season

Mango remains a key export. During 2024/25, approximately 48% of the volume went to Europe, primarily via the Netherlands and Spain. In total, the country exported approximately 139,000-140,000 tons of mango worth $215 million at an average price of $1.41 per kilo.

Forty-six percent of the volume was sent to North America, with the United States as the primary destination. Additionally, regions like the Middle East and Asia experienced the highest relative growth, increasing by 345% and 202%, respectively.

"Peru has become a well-established winter supplier of fresh mangoes for the Northern Hemisphere," PromPerú stated.

Mandarin: Focus on quality and formats

Peruvian mandarins continue to rise in popularity. In 2025, exports totaled 228,350 tons, valued at approximately $295 million. North America accounted for more than half of shipments, driven by improvements in size and quality and a more substantial presence in retail programs.

The Netherlands and the United Kingdom remained the main destinations in Europe, with shipments showing increased varietal diversity. Mexico and other Latin American markets are becoming increasingly important as additional destinations.

Pomegranate: Stable demand, higher prices

Pomegranate demand remained steady in 2025, with exports ranging from 28,000 to 30,000 tons, valued at $80-85 million. The Netherlands strengthened its role as the central European hub. Despite lower production, prices rose to an average of $2.80 per kilogram.

"Global demand for fruits linked to well-being remains strong," stated PromPerú.

