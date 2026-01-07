Between January and October 2025, the cumulative EU agri-food surplus stood at EUR 42 billion. However, this remains EUR 12.5 billion lower than in the same period of 2024, largely reflecting constantly high import prices, in particular for cocoa and coffee.

EU agri-food exports reached a record monthly level in October, supported by strong month-on-month growth and continued price increases.

EU agri-food exports reach record level

In October 2025, EU agri-food exports climbed to a record EUR 20.7 billion, an increase of 7% compared to September and 1% higher than in October 2024. By October, cumulative exports for 2025 came to EUR 199.4 billion, up EUR 3.1 billion (+2%) compared to the same period last year.

EU agri-food imports remain elevated despite a year-on-year decline

EU agri-food imports amounted to EUR 15.4 billion in October 2025, 4% higher than in September but 5% lower than in October 2024. Despite the year-on-year decline in October, cumulative imports between January and October reached EUR 157.4 billion, an increase of EUR 15.5 billion (+11%) compared with the same period in 2024.

Trade balance improves amid slowing import growth

The strong increase in exports, combined with more moderate import growth, resulted in a significant improvement in the EU agri-food trade balance in October. The monthly surplus reached EUR 6.4 billion, in line with the increases observed since late summer.

While the cumulative surplus remains below last year's level, the October figures confirm a strengthening trend.

