MSC's IROKO service has new direct call at Cape Town, connecting Asia, South and West Africa

MSC is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its IROKO service with a new direct call at Cape Town, connecting Asia, South and West Africa.

Supporting a variety of sectors – particularly the retail industry and many other end-consumer industries – the enhanced service is unique to the market, given its stand-alone setup, and marks MSC's commitment to connecting Africa with its key trade partners, such as China.

© MSC

The first vessel on the new rotation will be the voyage FN604A, scheduled to call at Ningbo on 23 January 2026, with the full new rotation as follows:

Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Cape Town – Pointe Noire – Cotonou – Apapa – Tincan/Lagos – Onne – Lobito – Cape Town – Singapore – Xiamen – Ningbo