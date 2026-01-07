Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

MSC's IROKO service has new direct call at Cape Town, connecting Asia, South and West Africa

MSC is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its IROKO service with a new direct call at Cape Town, connecting Asia, South and West Africa.

Supporting a variety of sectors – particularly the retail industry and many other end-consumer industries – the enhanced service is unique to the market, given its stand-alone setup, and marks MSC's commitment to connecting Africa with its key trade partners, such as China.

© MSC

The first vessel on the new rotation will be the voyage FN604A, scheduled to call at Ningbo on 23 January 2026, with the full new rotation as follows:

Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Cape Town – Pointe Noire – Cotonou – Apapa – Tincan/Lagos – Onne – Lobito – Cape Town – Singapore – Xiamen – Ningbo

