Michigan opens specialty crop block grant applications for 2026

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has announced that applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants will be accepted until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 5, 2026. MDARD has also scheduled an informational webinar for prospective applicants on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provides annual support to states and territories to strengthen the competitiveness of specialty crops. These include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture crops, and nursery products, including floriculture. Earlier this year, MDARD Director Tim Boring highlighted the importance of continued federal funding for the program during testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Through this program, MDARD distributes USDA funds to eligible Michigan-based entities via a competitive application process. Applicants may request grants of up to US$125,000 for projects related to research, marketing, training, and education. Funding priorities cover a broad range of areas, including market enhancement and expansion, farm-to-institution initiatives, nutritional education, research and development, plant health and pest management, regenerative agriculture, food safety, environmental sustainability, conservation, and workforce or labour-related challenges.

Eligible project activities may include promotion and marketing, research, nutrition and food security initiatives, trade-related activities, plant health programmes, education, innovation, efficiency improvements in distribution systems, environmental and conservation measures, product development, and the application of good agricultural, handling, and manufacturing practices.

Applications are open to non-profit organisations, for-profit businesses, and local, state, and federal government entities that are legally recognised by the Internal Revenue Service and that reside or operate in Michigan. Proposals are required to demonstrate potential benefits for the specialty crop sector as a whole, rather than for a single product, organisation, or individual.

Further information on application requirements and programme details is available through MDARD. All applications must be submitted via the MiAgGrants system. Final grant awards remain subject to approval of federal funding by the USDA.

Lynsey Mukomel

MDARD

Tel: +1 517 290 1734

Email: [email protected]

www.michigan.gov