Uzbekistan discusses agricultural product exports with major U.S. retailer Costco

Representatives of a major U.S. retail chain held talks with Uzbek exporters during a business visit to the United States, focusing on the supply of agricultural and food products from Uzbekistan.

The U.S. retailer operates more than 1,000 hypermarkets worldwide, including in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Initial contacts between the U.S. retailer and the Uzbek holding company took place in 2024, when a member of the retailer's board visited Uzbekistan. At that time, the holding's export-oriented food products passed a three-stage quality assessment required for distribution through the retail chain.

During the recent visit to the United States, the parties agreed to continue developing cooperation, including organisational aspects related to product deliveries. The discussions covered supplies of deeply processed agricultural products, fresh fruit and vegetables, and saffron. Product samples were provided to the U.S. company for marketing purposes.

The sides also agreed to continue working on practical cooperation mechanisms with the retailer's outlets in the United States and other countries and to hold further negotiations at a later stage.

