Banana farmland acquisition supports renewal in North Queensland

Premier Fresh Australia has acquired additional farmland adjoining its existing Australian Banana Company operations in Innisfail, North Queensland, expanding its banana farming footprint in the region.

The company said the acquisition forms part of a longer-term renewal strategy for its banana production. According to Premier Fresh Australia, the additional land will be used to support plantation rotation and resting of existing crop sites, without increasing overall market volumes.

© Premier Fresh Australia

"This expansion allows us to rotate and rest our plantations across all existing crop sites," a company representative said. "The focus is on maintaining continuity of supply while supporting the long-term sustainability of our banana farming program."

Premier Fresh Australia said the additional farmland is expected to support soil regeneration and crop health over time, alongside ongoing efforts to improve fruit quality. The company also noted that the location of the new land, close to Australian Banana Company's packing operations, is intended to support operational efficiency.

"The proximity of the farm to our packing facilities helps reduce food miles and supports logistics efficiency," the company said.

The acquisition also adds to the geographical spread of Premier Fresh Australia's farming network in North Queensland. According to the company, this diversification is intended to support resilience within its banana operations.

"Our approach is about renewal rather than expansion of volume," the company added. "This land gives us greater flexibility across our existing production base."

Premier Fresh Australia operates banana farming and packing activities through the Australian Banana Company and supplies the domestic market. The company said the Innisfail acquisition aligns with its broader production planning and long-term farming strategy in the region.

© Premier Fresh Australia

