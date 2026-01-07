Texas produce industry thanks federal leaders for progress on water deliveries

On behalf of the fruit, vegetable, and row crop farmers in the Rio Grande Valley, the Texas produce industry is grateful for President Trump's recent statement regarding Mexico's continual violation of the 1944 Water Treaty and his authorization to impose penalties against Mexico if they do not immediately begin releasing water. As a result, Mexico returned to the negotiating table.

Late Friday, the U.S. government announced a new understanding for the delivery of a portion of the overdue water and a path forward for paying the remaining debt and the yearly water obligation.

"We applaud the Administration's recent actions, but Mexico must honor this new agreement or face consequences. Livelihoods have been uprooted, and the region's agricultural landscape may never be the same again. Meanwhile, Mexico continues to expand its agricultural production that directly competes with U.S. producers…with water that should have been delivered to the U.S.," said Dale Murden, president, Texas Citrus Mutual.

At the conclusion of the five-year cycle that ended on October 24, 2025, Mexico's water debt totaled over 800,000 acre-feet. In addition, Mexico must begin paying on its yearly obligation.

"While Mexico did deliver some water this year, it was not enough to cover the debt. This new understanding must be quickly implemented. The U.S. must not allow Mexico to delay fulfilling its obligations, or it risks Mexico overusing water resources that should be shared," said Dante Galeazzi, president & CEO, Texas International Produce Association.

© Robin Runck | Dreamstime

Recently, the Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) board of directors and county Farm Bureau leaders, including president Russell Boening and Brian Jones, TFB state director, and a farmer in the RGV, visited Washington, DC, with the 1944 Treaty as a key priority. Boening and Jones met with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, state department representatives, Texas senators Cornyn and Cruz, and numerous members of Congress.

To enable future accountability, Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz recently introduced the Ensuring Predictable and Reliable Water Deliveries Act of 2025, which would hold Mexico accountable for failing to provide water and limit engagement with the Government of Mexico until it upholds its obligations to deliver water to the United States. In support, Representatives Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) introduced a companion bill in the House. This bicameral legislation shows Congressional support for bringing Mexico into compliance, a position long advocated for by Texas farmers.

It also applauded the November 21 statement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) calling on Mexico to meet its delivery obligations.

