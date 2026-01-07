Record South African fruit exports approach the 5-million-ton mark

Fresh fruit exports from South Africa have increased sharply this year, reaching almost 5 million tons, a record volume. Over the previous three years, exports remained relatively stable at around 4.2 million tons. By comparison, 10 years ago export volumes were about 3 million tons. Just under a quarter of South Africa's fresh fruit is exported to the Netherlands.

Oranges are by far the most important export product, followed by satsumas, then apples, lemons, and grapes. The 2025 estimate is based on export figures from January to October from the South African Revenue Service (SARS). These 10 months typically account for around 95 per cent of the total annual volume.

Almost a quarter of the Netherlands

Compared with last year, South African fresh fruit exports have grown by almost 20 per cent. Compared with 10 years ago, the increase reaches 66 per cent. Exports to the Netherlands and other EU countries showed similar growth. In total, more than 1.6 million tons of fruit were exported to EU countries in 2025.

The Netherlands is by far the largest European buyer with 1.15 million tons. Portugal follows at some distance with 150,000 tons, while Italy ranks third with more than 100,000 tons. Exports to the Middle East grew even faster than those to the Netherlands, increasing by 23 per cent compared with last year and by 80 per cent over 10 years. In absolute terms, this amounts to 817,000 tons this year, most of which, 437,000 tons, went to the United Arab Emirates.

In relative terms, growth is strongest in South and East Asia, where exports are expected to reach 738,000 tons in 2025. China and India are the main destinations with 153,000 and 140,000 tons, respectively, followed by Bangladesh and Malaysia with around 120,000 tons.

Strong growth in Russia and North America

Other European countries outside the EU received 487,000 tons of fruit this year. Within this group, the UK is the main destination with 466,000 tons. Exports to African countries reached 478,000 tons, with Nigeria the largest buyer at 63,000 tons. Relatively large volumes of apples are exported to Africa.

Notable is a strong growth in exports to Russia. Volumes rose to 418,000 tons in 2025, compared with less than 300,000 tons in previous years. Exports to North America also increased sharply, with Canada and the United States accounting for 187,000 and 157,000 tons, respectively.

Oranges by far the biggest

Oranges remain South Africa's most important export product. After several years of stability, exports rose sharply to 1.47 million tons this year, up from 1.1 to 1.2 million tons in previous years. The Netherlands is the main destination for South African oranges.

Satsumas rank second with an export volume of 841,000 tons, up sharply from 10 years ago when volumes were below 200,000 tons. Apples follow as the third-largest export product with 670,000 tons, similar to 2024, with the UK as the main buyer, followed by Nigeria. Only a limited share goes to the Netherlands.

Lemon and lime exports are also increasing, with 626,000 tons of lemons and 22,000 tons of limes expected to be exported in 2025. Grapes are also a major export product, at 425,000 tons, almost half of which goes to the Netherlands. This is followed by pears and grapefruits with 300,000 and 250,000 tons respectively, with the Netherlands as the main buyer, followed by Russia. For grapefruits, China ranks third.

Blueberry exports still modest

These larger fruits are followed by plums, avocados, and blueberries. Export volumes in 2025 are 91,000, 78,000, and 31,000 tons, respectively. Around three-quarters of avocados go to the Netherlands, compared with just under half of plums and more than a third of blueberries. Almost as many blueberries go to the UK as to the Netherlands.

Peaks in the summer months

Most South African fruit exports take place from June to September, with peaks in exports of oranges, satsumas, and lemons. The apple export season is more spread out, running from March to October. Grapes are mainly exported from December to March, and pears from January to September. Avocado exports peak from March through June, while the blueberry season runs from late August through December.

