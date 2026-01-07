Walmart Canada's festive meal: Yellow Potatoes, Baby-Cut Carrots, Cut Green Beans

US: Kroger ramps up Marketplace store fleet in Texas as it faces down H-E-B

Kroger's upcoming locations in Fate and McKinney aim to capture the rising number of consumers in those areas, the grocer said. "Kroger is working hard to keep pace with North Texas' explosive population growth, ensuring communities have access to fresh, affordable groceries and essential items", Rudy DiPietro, president of the grocer's Texas Division, said in a statement.

Source: grocerydive.com

Canada: Empire reports fiscal 2026 second quarter results

Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") announced its financial results for the second quarter ended November 1, 2025. For the quarter, the Company recorded net earnings of $159mln ($0.69 per share) compared to $173mln ($0.73 per share) last year. "Our core business is performing well, with 2.5% same-store sales growth", said Pierre St-Laurent, President & CEO, Empire. "This growth was supported by all our formats - with Full Service achieving more than 2% same-store sales growth and Discount maintaining its momentum and market share gains in its channel".

Source: empireco.ca

US: Walmart set to open 2 stores in January

Walmart plans to open two stores in Florida and California over the next month. The Florida store will be at 5551 N. U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. The California store will open at 14100 Limonite Ave. in Eastvale. The Eastvale store will span 170,000 square feet and include a 16-pump fuel station, full-service deli, meat and bakery departments, a pharmacy, a vision center and fresh produce.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: UNFI outlines growth plan, sets new financial targets through 2028

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) detailed an expanded multiyear strategy aimed at improving profitability and strengthening its position in a $90bln market. UNFI introduced new financial targets covering fiscal years 2025 through 2028. The outlook includes low single-digit average annual net sales growth, low double-digit average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA and roughly $300mln in annual free cash flow.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Costco tops Wall Street's sales and revenue expectations

Costco beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter sales and revenue expectations. Sales rose 8.2% and digital sales jumped 20.5% compared with the year-ago quarter. The warehouse club does not share a full-year outlook. Here's how Costco did in its fiscal first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $4.50 vs. $4.27 expected. Revenue: $67.31bln vs. $67.14bln expected.

Source: cnbc.com

Walmart Canada helps Canadians host a festive meal for 10 for under $8 per person

Walmart Canada reported: "This year's meal includes: Our Finest Puff Pastry Collection, 40 pieces; Frozen Grade A turkey, 5-7kg; Your Fresh Market Yellow Potatoes, 2.27kg; Your Fresh Market Baby-Cut Carrots, 908g; Great Value Cut Green Beans, 2x398mL; Great Value Frozen Whole Kernel Corn, 750g; Great Value Frozen Peas, 750g; Stove Top Stuffing 3x 120g; Franco American Gravy x2 284mL; Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce x2 348mL; Your Fresh Market Dinner Buns, 12 buns; Great Value Cola, 2L x2; Great Value Vanilla Ice Cream x2 1.5L".

Source: walmartcanada.ca

Ahold Delhaize USA grocery brands lag behind Europe in climate and methane emissions: report

A report by global climate advocacy group Mighty Earth compares climate commitments and actions across brands under the Ahold Delhaize umbrella. The analysis shows that the company's U.S. supermarket chains are falling far behind their European counterparts. "As leaders in grocery retailing, advancing the sustainability of our company and the products we sell is a priority for Ahold Delhaize USA, while also serving the product affordability, assortment and quality needs of our customers", Ahold Delhaize USA said in an emailed statement to Supermarket News. "All Ahold Delhaize USA companies are taking actions that support the reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG), including methane, while continuing to provide healthy, affordable food for our customers".

Source: supermarketnews.com

Retail alliances: a key to affordability and competitiveness

EuroCommerce reported: "EuroCommerce called for an evidence-led discussion at a workshop organised by DG Agriculture from the European Commission concerning retail alliances and their interaction with farmers and SMEs".

Source: eurocommerce.eu

DESPAR Italia expands with 12 new and modernised stores

DESPAR Italia continued to grow its retail footprint with the opening of 10 new stores, and the reopening of two modernised stores, across DESPAR Express, DESPAR supermarket, and EUROSPAR supermarket formats. The EUROSPAR supermarket brand also grew in Calabria, through the opening of the store in Davoli Marina. This new supermarket provides a comprehensive shopping experience, including departments specialised in fresh product, such as fruit and vegetables, butchers, and a delicatessen.

Source: spar-international.com

Colruyt signs social agreement in France

Colruyt Group has reached an agreement with social partners in France. This will enable the retailer to finalize the sale of its French stores to Groupement Mousquetaires, E.Leclerc, Coopérative U, and Carrefour.

Source: retaildetail.eu

China: JD.com pledges $3.12bln housing support for couriers

JD.com, one of China's largest e-commerce firms, pledged 22bln yuan ($3.12bln) in housing support for its army of couriers, as competition intensifies in the instant retail market.

Source: reuters.com

Department apology for Lidl 5-year planning wait

A Stormont department has apologised for a five-year delay in processing a planning application for a new Lidl supermarket in Londonderry. The retail chain submitted plans for the store at Crescent Link in 2021 and the application was approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council. But it was "called in" by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), which has the legal power to review an application when it is considered to be of regional significance. That has yet to be finalised but in a statement, the department said work was "now progressing" and it apologised for the delay in coming to a final decision.

Source: bbc.com

EU orders Hungary to drop food price cap on foreign retailers

The European Commission ordered Hungary to scrap a limit set on retail price margins on food products and drugstore articles levied on non-Hungarian retailers or risk legal action. In response, Hungary's Economy Ministry said in a statement it would keep the restrictions and was ready to challenge Brussels on the issue.

Source: reuters.com

Scottish government urged to cut business rates for independent retailers

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) has called on the Scottish government to follow Wales's example and introduce genuine business rates reductions for retail premises ahead of the Scottish Budget on 13 January.

Source: talkingretail.com