US: Martin's Super Markets introduces a fresh look for a local favorite, 20 years in the making

SpartanNash reported: "The Martin's Super Markets location on Bashor Road has completed its first major remodel in two decades, delivering a refreshed shopping environment for a longtime community staple. Expansions in fresh include hand-cut fresh fruit and vegetable offerings".

Source: corporate.spartannash.com

AWG eyes more turnkey foodservice in 2026

Associated Wholesale Grocers said foodservice sales at the cooperative wholesaler increased 16% year-over-year in 2025, driven by turnkey solutions such as the rollout of Picadeli salad bars to more than 80 new locations.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Kroger is hopping into Easter and Spring with savings across the store

The Kroger Co. reported: "Check out these meal must-haves: Round out the table with the classic sides from fresh spring vegetables like asparagus for $1.99 per pound, King's Hawaiian Rolls for $3.99 and more pantry staples. Do not miss out on other spring savings with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including (Prices valid beginning April 1. Prices and products may vary by geography): Fresh staples such as Driscoll's strawberries for $1.99, sumo mandarins 2 for $5 and a large pineapple for 99 cents".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: Trader Joe's unveils plans for 8 more stores

Trader Joe's announced plans for eight new stores. This batch of store announcements follows the specialty grocer's earlier announcements this year about nine upcoming locations and the opening of two.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: 39-year-old grocery chain closing 17 stores in 2026

Founded in late 1987 and employee-owned since 2011, Homeland Stores has grown into Oklahoma's largest locally owned grocery chain. The company operates 35 locations statewide under multiple banners, including Homeland Stores, CashSaver, United Supermarket, Food World, and Piggly Wiggly. Homeland confirmed that it will close select stores, consolidate others, and market several locations for sale in the coming weeks as part of a broader effort to strengthen its long-term operations and improve financial stability.

Source: thestreet.com

Understanding Ahold Delhaize's renewable energy program

Ahold Delhaize reported: "From keeping food fresh, to lighting our stores, to transporting products from distribution centers to stores and homes and running our supply chains: energy is at the heart of how we operate".

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

New CEO for Jumbo Belgium

Dutch entrepreneur Anrico Maat, former sales director at Jumbo, is succeeding Peter Isaac as director of Belgium for the Dutch supermarket chain. Isaac will remain with Jumbo Belgium as a strategic advisor.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Holland: Retail turnover up by 1.3% in February

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that retail turnover was 1.3% higher in February 2025, year on year. Turnover in supermarkets was up by 1.6%, while in specialty shops it grew by 0.1%.

Source: cbs.nl

India: DMart shares surge 8% after supermarket chain hits 500 brick-and-mortar store mark

As part of their expansion strategy, the Radhakrishnan Damani founded supermarket chain has introduced 12 new stores across key Indian stores, hitting the 500 store mark.

Source: republicworld.com

Placing fruit and veg near store entrances can improve sales and diet quality

City St George's, University of London reported: "Placing fruit and vegetable sections near supermarket entrances increases the amount purchased and may improve the quality of women's diets, according to a new study funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). Published in the journal PLOS Medicine, the results of the study showed that the placement of such produce near store entrances led to approximately 2,525 extra portions of fruit and vegetables being purchased per store, per week. This contrasted with substantial declines in population-level fruit and vegetable purchasing and intake over the study period, which coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. The study was led by researchers from the Centre for Food Policy at City St George's, University of London and the MRC Lifecourse Epidemiology Centre at the University of Southampton, and working with other researchers from the University of Southampton, University of Leeds and Deakin University, Australia".

Source: citystgeorges.ac.uk

Holland: Former Jumbo CFO and CEO joins Crisp

Ton van Veen, the former CFO and CEO of Dutch grocery retailer Jumbo, is joining the supervisory board of online supermarket Crisp. Van Veen, a highly experienced retail professional, joins Crisp as the company enters a new growth phase following a positive operating result last December.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Belgium: Collect&Go launches innovative home delivery with unmanned electric vehicle in Leuven

Colruyt Group reported: "Collect&Go, the online grocery service of Colruyt Group, presented a 100% electric unmanned vehicle that will deliver groceries to customers' homes in Leuven city centre from mid-May until August. This is the first unmanned vehicle in Belgium to operate on public roads without following a fixed route".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Chancellor meets UK supermarket bosses to discuss cost of living

Rachel Reeves is meeting the bosses of Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons as concerns rise about the potential impact on the cost of living. UK farmers and producers are warning that, without help from the government and support from retailers, there will be price rises and potential shortages. Domestic growers of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and aubergines said some could be forced to pull their plants out of the ground because of higher costs, which could result in gaps on shelves.

Source: theguardian.com