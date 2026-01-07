McCain recalls crispy potato bites for plastic contamination

McCain Foods Ltd. has issued a national recall in Canada for its McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites after pieces of plastic were found in the product. The recall, published by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), affects two product sizes distributed nationwide.

The recalled items include the following:

McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites, 800 g, UPC 0 55773 00079 5, codes F250226 and 1005286322.

McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites, 1.8 kg, UPC 0 55773 00306 2, codes F250226 and 1005286328.

The CFIA classified the recall as Class 2. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected products.

The notification was first published on December 9, 2025, with the recall dated December 5, 2025. The CFIA lists the recall under its food category for fruits and vegetables, with McCain Foods Ltd. identified as the recalling firm.

No additional details have been released regarding injuries or reports linked to the contamination. The CFIA continues to oversee the recall process and advises consumers to check their freezers for affected products.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca