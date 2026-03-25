Mexico and U.S. strengthen food safety cooperation as trade grows

Mexico and the United States are reinforcing food safety cooperation as bilateral agri-food trade continues to expand, with both countries aiming to support supply chain integration and product safety.

Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), through SENASICA and COFEPRIS, has renewed collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Food Safety Partnership. The initiative focuses on preventing contamination in fresh and minimally processed products through technical cooperation, traceability, and preventive practices.

The programme builds on cooperation established in 2014 and reinforced in 2020, with an emphasis on coordinated responses to foodborne illness outbreaks. "The development of preventive approaches and the ability to respond quickly and effectively to foodborne disease outbreaks is essential," said Leandro David Soriano, Head of Agri-food, Aquaculture and Fisheries Safety, SENASICA.

The strengthened framework coincides with growth in bilateral trade. Agri-food exchange between the two countries has increased from just over US$50 billion to more than US$73 billion in the past five years. Key Mexican exports to the U.S. include avocado, tomato, berries, and peppers.

Authorities highlighted the need for stronger oversight as trade volumes increase, including the application of good agricultural practices, contamination risk reduction systems, and certification schemes. Víctor Borja, Head of Cofepris, noted that transparency and information sharing support decision-making across the supply chain.

From the U.S. side, FDA representatives pointed to science-based approaches to reduce foodborne risks, while maintaining cooperation on laboratory coordination and outbreak response.

The renewed cooperation comes as both countries prepare for discussions on USMCA. Ronald Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, said, "North America, united, could be independent. Think about it: Mexico and the United States together could feed each other. We could be independent and have everything necessary for our people."

Trade between the two countries is approaching US$1 trillion annually. Officials indicated that regulatory alignment and fair competition will be central to supporting private sector activity.

According to USDA data, bilateral agri-food trade reached US$79 billion in 2024, with U.S. exports to Mexico exceeding US$30 billion. Mexico's market scale and proximity continue to support its role within the USMCA framework.

The report highlights growth in retail and foodservice channels, with the retail sector exceeding US$80 billion and the hotel, restaurant, and institutional sector reaching US$38.28 billion. Demand is supported by tourism, urban consumption, and product diversification.

Challenges include price sensitivity, regulatory requirements, logistics costs, and competition from other suppliers.

Source: Mexico Business News