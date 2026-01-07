Industry says fleeting relief offered for some farmers but long-term solutions lacking

This week, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced limited details of the Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) Program, which will make $12 billion available in one-time payments predominantly for row crop farmers. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a tumultuous 2025, during which rising production costs, low crop prices, diminished market access, and unprecedented instability in federal partnership converged to push many farmers to the brink.

"By nearly any measure, 2025 has presented American farmers with a set of unprecedented challenges. The FBA Program provides some initial relief, but is insufficient on its own," said Mike Lavender, NSAC policy director.

The program will direct over 92 percent of payments to a handful of commodities, including corn, cotton, peanuts, rice, wheat, and soybeans. Roughly $1 billion will be reserved for other crops, including specialty crops, though a timeline for those payments is not yet available. USDA reportedly confirmed that FBA eligibility will be limited to those individuals or legal entities with an adjusted gross income below $900,000, and payments will be capped at $155,000 per recipient.

"Farmers expect a certain level of confidence in how our public agriculture systems are governed and maintained. The layered and persistent uncertainty of 2025 is pushing many farmers to the limits of what their operations can withstand. The collective government response to these conditions needs to be robust, multi-faceted, and appropriately targeted," said David Howard, Young Farmers Policy development director.

Producers will not be required to enroll in crop insurance to be eligible for FBA payments. While income limits and payment caps have been clarified in press reports, it is unclear whether 'actively engaged farming' requirements will be applied to eligible recipients. USDA will use a national loss average to calculate payments, which is unlikely to adequately account for geographic differences in the market conditions that producers face.

The program will be rolled out on an incredibly tight timeframe: USDA has set a deadline of December 19 for farmers to ensure their 2025 acreage reporting numbers are accurate. Commodity specific payment calculations are to be completed and announced by the end of December, with checks flowing to producers by February 28, 2026. This short timeline is warranted, but may prove difficult amidst USDA staff shortages - the Farm Service Agency has lost 1,200 staff since January 2025. Under these circumstances, it is critical for USDA to ensure accurate and equitable program delivery - and to avoid the "significant improper payments" that have plagued previous assistance programs.

Looking beyond this current effort, the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and the National Young Farmers Coalition strongly urge USDA and Congress to come together and work on additional solutions to repair and expand the farm safety net to all farmers.

