Brazilian onion imports reach 23,000 tons as Argentine supply tightens

In March, Brazil imported 23,000 tons of onions, an increase compared with the same month last year. Argentina accounted for about 73 per cent of the total import volume.

Heavy rainfall in Argentina is affecting key production areas supplying exports to Brazil. Flooding is impacting both harvest volumes and product quality.

According to the Center for Advanced Studies on Applied Economics, this situation may create opportunities for Chilean exporters to increase their share in the Brazilian market. Imports are expected to rise in the coming days as domestic supply tightens, and the quality of local onions declines.

Source: R7 / DatamarNews