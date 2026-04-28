Kurnool onion prices fall to US$4.80 per quintal at season end

Onion growers in Kurnool district, India, are facing lower returns at the end of the Rabi season, with prices declining below production costs. At the Kurnool Agricultural Wholesale Market Yard, prices have ranged between Rs 400 and Rs 1,200 per quintal (US$4.80 to US$14.40), with most volumes trading at Rs 400 to Rs 600 per quintal (US$4.80 to US$7.20).

Growers report that current price levels do not cover input, labour, and transport costs. Some farmers have left harvested produce at market yards, while others have not harvested standing crops due to cost considerations.

Market Yard Secretary R Vijaya Lakshmi said seasonal price declines are typical during the Rabi period, but noted that this year's levels are lower than usual. "From the beginning of the season, the highest price was only around Rs 2,000 per quintal. Current prices are extremely disappointing," she said.

The price movement is linked to several factors. Export volumes to Bangladesh have declined due to international conditions, while fuel shortages have affected transport to other markets. At the same time, arrivals of onions from Maharashtra, including Solapur, Nashik, and Lasalgaon, have increased competition in the market.

Crop quality has also been affected by weather conditions. Local onions have experienced internal layer damage due to high temperatures, reducing shelf life and affecting buyer preference. Traders and retailers are favouring supplies from Maharashtra.

Officials have indicated that export restrictions could also influence the upcoming Kharif season. District authorities have advised growers to consider alternative crops and reduce reliance on onion production.

Kurnool, a major onion trading centre in the region, has recorded price fluctuations during the season. With demand levels and export channels under pressure, growers are monitoring market developments ahead of the Kharif cycle, with expectations that price conditions may change later in the year.

Source: The New Indian Express