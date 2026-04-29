Brazilian potato prices rise nearly 40% as supply gap emerges

Brazil's potato sector closes April with a combination of market movement and production planning. Between the end of the rainy-season harvest and preparations for the winter cycles, the sector is monitoring price development and the progress of public policies linked to water infrastructure.

Wholesale prices increased in the last week of April. In the São Paulo wholesale market, special ágata potatoes rose by nearly 40%, with similar movements recorded in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. The increase is linked to the end of the rainy-season harvest, which reduces supply ahead of the dry season. This supply gap is expected to support price levels through May.

In the South, irrigation investment is advancing. The government of Rio Grande do Sul has launched the third phase of an irrigation incentive program, providing financial support for reservoir construction and the expansion of irrigation systems. The aim is to reduce climate risk exposure and move the state towards self-sufficiency in grains and vegetables. Access to irrigation infrastructure is expected to influence production stability in the region.

In Paraná, production conditions remain under pressure. Low rainfall and uneven water distribution are affecting growing areas in Curitiba, Irati, and Ponta Grossa. In addition to limiting tuber development, dry conditions are contributing to pest migration from neighbouring crops into potato fields. Growers are adjusting management strategies to address phytosanitary risks under these conditions.

At the market level, discussions continue around the relationship between productivity and returns. Increased production efficiency can lead to higher national supply, which in turn places pressure on prices and compresses margins. This dynamic highlights the imbalance between production gains and farm-level profitability.

Industry engagement remains active through sector events. The upcoming ABBIN Regional Meeting in São Francisco de Paula in Rio Grande do Sul will focus on price and cost developments. In Minas Gerais, gastronomic festivals continue to promote potato consumption and usage. These events provide a platform for exchange across the supply chain and insight into consumption trends.

Source: potatoPRO