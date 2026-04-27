Strikes at Aldi Belgium spread like wildfire: concerns over Sunday openings

Aldi is considering opening its Belgian stores on Sundays as well, news causing unrest among employees. On Friday morning, ACV Puls reported about fifty closed supermarkets in Flanders, while BBTK told the Belga news agency that about thirty stores were blocked - including some in Wallonia. From Beerse to Zelzate, strikes are taking place in virtually every province. Aldi itself puts the number at "several dozen stores."

Source: retaildetail.eu

Lidl GB publishes new 'wish list' of hundreds of target locations

Lidl GB reported: "Lidl GB has revealed hundreds of target locations across Great Britain where it is seeking sites for new stores. From Garthdee in Aberdeen and Aldgate in London to Ystradgynlais in Wales and Windsor in Berkshire, the latest list of locations are all detailed in the supermarket's latest Site Requirements Brochure".

Source: corporate.lidl.co.uk

Spain: DIA posts double-digit Q1 sales growth, outperforms market

DIA Spain has reported 11.1% growth in sales to €1.41bln in the first quarter of its financial year 2026. This growth was driven by an 8.1% rise in like-for-like sales, and a 3% contribution from organic expansion. In the first quarter, the retailer opened 22 new supermarkets, primarily in large cities and smaller towns and closed seven stores, bringing DIA Spain closer to its annual goal of 100 net store openings. The company also benefitted from the good performance of DIA-branded products (up 14%) as well as fresh and local produce (up 14%).

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Southern Co-op warns of insolvency without merger with Co-op Group

The chair and chief executive of Southern Co-op have written to members advising that the proposed merger with the Co-op Group is the best way to avoid going into administration following three years of losses. Janet Paraskeva and Ben Stimson wrote the letter to clarify the society's position after "a lot of speculation about the proposed merger" surfaced online.

Source: talkingretail.com

India: Amazon Now to expand to 100 cities with over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres in 2026

Amazon reported: "Amazon has announced the expansion of Amazon Now, its ultra-fast delivery services, to 100 cities across India. Amazon will scale its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) to support this growth. The expansion will also enable more than 16,000 farmers to take their produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now".

Source: aboutamazon.in

UK: Rapid grocery delivery service Amazon Now continues London push as another fulfilment site goes live

Amazon Now has launched a fourth site in London, building on go lives in Lewisham and Battersea and a debut during January of QLD1 - the service's first on demand delivery site in the UK.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

UK: Free Fruit for Kids

Tesco reported: "Our Free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme is providing access to fruit and veg across over 500 schools in the UK, supporting thousands of children get more of their 5-a-day. Tesco will be offering Free Fruit for Kids in store from 27th April to 31st May 2026 and then will continue the initiative across school holidays for the rest of 2026. The scheme builds on Tesco's commitment to making healthier choices easier for families, encouraging children to enjoy fruit as part of their day while shopping with their parents or carers. By providing access to free fruit beyond term time, Tesco aims to support families during school holidays, when routines change and access to healthy food can be more challenging".

Source: tescoplc.com

UK: Aldi launches new gut-friendly fibre drinks for as little as 99p

Aldi reported: "Aldi is serving up a fresh blend of flavour and feel-good benefits with its NEW The Juice Company Fibre Boost Juice Drinks (99p, 250ml), giving shoppers an easy way to support wellbeing at an unbeatable price. Landing in stores from 29th April, the fibre rich drinks are available in three tasty flavours that are packed with vitamins to support immunity and gut health - Lemon & Lime, Raspberry, Pomegranate & Cranberry and Mango & Passionfruit".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Aldi Süd to cut costs: a wave of layoffs and a smaller product range

Aldi Süd is planning major cost-cutting measures. The German retailer intends to cut more than a thousand jobs over the next two years and will also reduce its product range to lower operating costs. According to the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, Aldi Süd plans to cut more than a thousand jobs at its headquarters and IT department in Mülheim.

Source: retaildetail.eu

South Africa: New format OK Foods opens at Stoneridge, creating 72 new jobs

The Shoprite Group reported: "Shoppers in Edenvale, Johannesburg, can look forward to an elevated shopping experience with the opening of the new-format OK Foods in Stoneridge Centre. Customers can find a variety of other offerings, including: Fresh fruit and vegetables".

Source: shopriteholdings.co.za

Casino Group communication

Casino Group reported on 27 April: "On 17 April 2026, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA) applied for and obtained from a Brazilian civil court a preliminary injunction prohibiting Casino Guichard-Perrachon (Casino) from disposing of the GPA shares Casino indirectly owns. On 22 April 2026, following Casino's application for reconsideration of this decision, the Court authorised the ongoing sale of its shares in GPA by Obin Holdings Netherlands B.V. (a Casino subsidiary), with the escrow of the sale proceeds. As of today's date, Casino's indirect stake in GPA stands at 20.44% of the share capital. Casino intends to appeal the decision of 17 April 2026".

Source: groupe-casino.fr

US: Florida UNFI workers approve union contract, averting strike

Employees at a United Natural Foods, Inc. warehouse in Pompano Beach, Florida, have ratified a five-year contract with the grocery distributor, according to an announcement from the Teamsters, the union that represents the workers.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Walmart posts 5.4% profit growth in Annual Report, driven by e-commerce

Walmart saw revenue growth of 5.1% in constant currency and profit growth of 5.4% on an adjusted basis, driven by 24% global growth in e-commerce, the company reported in its fiscal year 2026 business results. The retailer released its 2026 Annual Report ahead of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting in June. According to the report, Walmart saw revenues increase 4.7% in FY2026, while membership fee revenue grew 15.5%. The retailer did $150.4bln in e-commerce sales during the year.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Vallarta Supermarkets achieves 1,070% ROI with Logile Fresh Inventory Management

Vallarta Supermarkets generated a 1,070% return on investment after implementing Fresh Inventory Management technology from Logile, Inc., according to a new ROI Case Study report by Nucleus Research. After changing how it forecasted demand, reduced spoilage, and aligned fresh production with sales, Vallarta recovered its investment in 15 months and generated more than $10mln in attributable profit over three years.

Source: businesswire.com