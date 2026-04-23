REWE Group has surpassed the €100bln revenue threshold in FY25

DESPAR Italia grows further in 2025

DESPAR Italia and the six companies forming the consortium reported total retail sales of €4.64bln for 2025, a 3.3% increase on the previous year across a total of 1,382 stores.

Source: spar-international.com

Salling Group launches Netto 4.0 store concept in Denmark

Danish retailer Salling Group is introducing its new store format, Netto 4.0, with the first outlet opening on 23 April in Himmelev, Denmark. After the launch of the Himmelev store, the Netto 4.0 concept will be gradually rolled out across Denmark during 2026.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 28 February 2026

J Sainsbury plc reported: "Sainsbury's FY sales (excluding fuel) £25.9bln, up 4.9%, Argos FY sales £4.1bln, up 0.7%, Fuel FY sales £3.6bln, down 8.2%. Grocery sales up 5.2%, with consistently strong volume growth and market share gains through the year. Retail underlying operating profit £1,025mln, down 1.1%, reflecting significant operating cost inflation and investment in value in a more competitive market. Argos profits broadly in line with last year".

Source: corporate.sainsburys.co.uk

Alta Retail agrees to acquire Fortenova's Serbian retail assets

Serbia's Alta Retail has reached an agreement with Croatia's Fortenova Group to acquire its Serbian retail assets, including Idea Marketi. The North Macedonian Commission received a notification from Alta Retail regarding the proposed transaction.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Ocado Retail launches 'Future of Food Edit' aisle this Earth Day to support a more sustainable food system

Ocado Retail reported: "Ocado Retail has launched a new Future of Food Edit aisle, a curated aisle of grocery products designed to showcase and support next-generation brands focused on healthier and more sustainable food. The launch line up features brands such as Wildfarmed, Blanco Niño, ChicP, Isle of Wight Tomatoes, MOMO Kombucha, Beyond Belief, Love Corn, Tiba Tempeh and Bold Bean".

Source: ocadoretail.com

Carrefour Q1 2026 sales: +2.2% LFL

Carrefour reported: "Q1 2026 sales up +2.2% on a like-for-like basis (LFL). In France, sales up +1.4% LFL, showing improvement across all formats within a growing food retail market, both in value and volume. In Spain, acceleration of sales momentum (+3.1% LFL) in a market that remains dynamic. Group sales inc. VAT increased by +2.2% on a like-for-like basis (LFL) in Q1. They reached €21,078mln pre-IAS 29, an increase of +2.5% at constant exchange rates".

Source: carrefour.com

Finnish grocery chain K-Supermarket lays claim to AI powered recipe ideas focused out of home first

K-Supermarket is piloting a talking AI assistant on digital billboards across three cities in Finland. Passersby can walk up, speak, and get personalised recipe ideas.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Germany: REWE crosses €100bln sales milestone in FY25, operating profit declines

REWE Group has surpassed the €100bln revenue threshold in its financial year 2025, posting 4% growth in a challenging trading environment. The German retailer added that the year was shaped by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, intense competition, and cautious consumer spending, with the cost-of-living crisis as a primary concern for many shoppers. Net profit for the year amounted to more than €525mln, down from €1bln last year, the company noted.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Canada: Metro trying to delay impact of fuel cost increases on food prices

Grocery retailer Metro Inc. is starting to feel the pressure of high fuel prices, but those costs have yet to trickle down to store shelves. Nicolas Amyot, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, said the company has not received "that many" price increase requests from suppliers stemming from elevated fuel costs. Net earnings were up 12.1% from last year at $246.6mln. Sales topped $5.1bln, up 4.1%. Food same-store sales rose 1.8%, while online food sales increased 19.8% year-over-year.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Grocery Outlet opens 2 new stores in Cleveland Market

Grocery Outlet Holdings Corp. will open two new stores in the Cleveland area on April 30 - one on Pearl Road in Strongsville, Ohio, and another on Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Allegiance Retail Services introducing Pathmark Daily small-format grocery store

Supermarket cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC is launching its newest grocery banner: Pathmark Daily. The banner's stores will offer quick access to a curated assortment of high-quality fresh foods and essential grocery items to support a healthy lifestyle, all at affordable prices. The first Pathmark Daily, located at 625 Merrick Avenue in East Meadow, New York, will hold a grand-opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 1.

Source: progressivegrocer.com