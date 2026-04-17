New data: Bananas officially Australia’s most popular fruit

New Zealand: Foodstuffs co-ops working with suppliers to mitigate cost impacts where possible

Foodstuffs NZ reported: "The Foodstuffs co-ops say global fuel and packaging costs are yet to flow through to grocery prices - and they're working closely with suppliers to help them manage those increases, and also limit the impact on customers at the checkout. Some of the biggest year-on-year drops recorded in the co-ops' pricing in March included olive oil (down 21.3%), pears (-19.2%), cauliflower (-16.8%), apples (-14.9%), red kumara (-13.9%), along with chicken drumsticks (-13.6%), and eggs (-12.2%). At the same time, less sunshine and seasonal change kept more weather-sensitive veges under pressure. Some of the steepest year-on-year price increases last month were courgettes (up 59.2%), lettuce (+38.1%) and green beans (+34.1%). Looking ahead, pumpkins, potatoes and new season kumara offer better value".

Source: foodstuffs.co.nz

Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard offers words of encouragement to Belgium

Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, visited Belgium to review the initial results of the new strategic plan. This is noteworthy, given the recent speculation about the retailer's future in the country.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Germany: REWE pilots 'Nahkauf Box' as model for rural supply

REWE is testing a new automated convenience format in Pettstadt, Germany, to offer improved local access to groceries and everyday essentials in small communities. The Josefs Nahkauf Box is designed as a compact walk-in store that allows residents to shop at any time. Around 700 products are available, covering fresh fruit and vegetables and dairy and frozen items, as well as dry goods and basic household products.

Source: esmmagazine.com

An a-peel-ing result: Bananas ranked most popular fruit, new data reveals

New data from global nutrition and food tracking app MyFitnessPal revealed Australia's favourite fruits. The humble banana is officially Australia's most popular fruit, with more than 9mln logs in the app within the past year, the highest of all fruits, and of all foods generally.

Source: newshub.medianet.com.au

SPAR Northern Ireland develops store portfolio

SPAR UK wholesaler for Northern Ireland, Henderson Group, welcomed the opening of a new store, the SPAR Culmore store in Derry, and the reopening of the Watt's SPAR store in Ballyclare after a £3mln investment.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: High Code compliance maintained as some supplier issues increase

Groceries Code Adjudicator reported: "Compliance with the Groceries Code remained high but there has been a small increase in suppliers facing Code issues, the GCA annual survey showed. The number of suppliers reporting experiencing a Code issue over the past 12 months rose from 30% to 32%. However, more than 50% of suppliers continued to report having experienced no issues when supplying the 14 designated retailers".

Source: gov.uk

Delhaize opens a new supermarket in Luxembourg

Delhaize opened a 1,500-square-meter supermarket in the brand-new Niederkorn Mall in Differdange, Luxembourg. It is the retailer's 66th location in the Grand Duchy. In the new supermarket, customers will find more than 20,000 products, including a wide selection of fresh and local items.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Carrefour Morocco magnifies details to win the freshness battle

Carrefour LabelVie Morocco has launched a new campaign designed to reposition the retailer as the leader in one of the most important categories - freshness. This led to the creation of the brand platform: 'The small details that make all the difference'. The platform showcased real and everyday operational processes that subtly signal the quality and freshness of the produce. These include fruits and vegetables that are sorted multiple times a day, fish sourced and delivered daily without intermediaries, bread baked up to six times daily and bakery products made with pure butter instead of margarine.

Source: campaignme.com

Belgium: Colruyt Group plans to expand the Bon lunch chain through franchising

Today, Bon has 16 locations in Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, and Mons. By 2030, the chain aims to double in size by opening two to four new restaurants per year. Starting next year, this will also happen through franchise agreements with independent operators, CEO Frédéric Duqué and Commercial Director Bert Gillis told business newspaper De Tijd.

Source: retaildetail.eu

The Netherlands: Prosus sells 4.5% stake in Delivery Hero to Uber

Prosus N.V. reported: "Shareholders are reminded that in August 2025, the European Commission approved Prosus N.V. ("Prosus") acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com, subject to commitments by Prosus to significantly reduce its shareholding in Delivery Hero. As a result, Prosus announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell 13,582,342 ordinary shares ("shares") in Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") to Uber Technologies, Inc., representing approximately 4.5% of Delivery Hero's total issued share capital".

Source: prosus.com

Instacart co-founder Max Mullen steps back from day to day role at American grocery technology specialist

Instacart co-founder, Max Mullen, has taken to social media to announce a major move. In a LinkedIn post, Mullen said: "After 13 years, I'm stepping back from my day to day role at Instacart".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Walmart kickstarts massive store overhaul across the U.S.

Walmart is committing billions of dollars to one of its most expansive overhaul campaigns yet. The retailer announced its intent to invest in remodeling projects for more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets across the United States in 2026, as well as plans to cut the ribbon on 20 new stores this year and in early 2027.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: H Mart to open renovated Cherry Hill location April 23

H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, will reopen its renovated Cherry Hill, New Jersey, location at 10 a.m. on April 23. The store is located at 1720 NJ-70, Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey 08003. The renovated location will serve as a one-stop shopping destination offering fresh produce, premium meats, seafood, pantry staples, frozen foods, and health and beauty products.

Source: prnewswire.com