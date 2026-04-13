Coop Danmark A/S: Recovery in FY 2025

UK: Retail footfall fell short of expectations in March

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), noted that warmer weather might help sustain footfall in the months ahead, although without an Easter uplift in April and continued economic worries, momentum is far from guaranteed.

Source: kamcity.com

Italy: Esselunga reports revenue, profit growth in 2025

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga reported total sales of €9.53bln for the financial year ending 31 December 2025, representing a 0.9% increase compared to 2024. EBITDA reached €725.5mln (7.6% of sales), up from €570.8mln (6.0% of sales) in 2024.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Hungary: SPAR invests over €13.5mln in store modernisation

SPAR Hungary has modernised six of its stores through developments totalling over €13.5mln. The renovated 820m2 SPAR supermarket in Gyöngyös, supported by a €2.33mln investment, now features a refreshed entrance area, expanded fresh food sections and convenience products.

Source: spar-international.com

Denmark: Coop reports recovery in FY 2025 as operating earnings improve

Coop Danmark A/S reported recovery in its financial year 2025, as improved operating earnings and stronger performance across its retail chains put the group on track to return to profit in 2026. The company's EBITDA (operating earnings), excluding profit from property sales, is expected to reach DKK 313mln (€41.89mln) in full-year 2025 compared to a negative DKK 37mln (€4.95mln) in the previous year.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Culinary expert reveals the 'secret soak' for the perfect sweet potatoes as searches for "sweet potato recipes" surge to over 2mln

With over 2.12mln searches for "sweet potatoes" on TikTok in the last couple of weeks, it seems the UK is suddenly obsessed with the nutrient-dense carb. Mimi Morley, senior recipe development manager at HelloFresh, reveals the definitive hack to achieve the elusive "gastropub crunch" and a deep, natural caramelised glaze that transforms the vegetable from a side dish into the star of the show.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Carrefour's purchasing group Eureca is fined 6.1mln euros

French authorities have fined Carrefour subsidiary Eureca 6.1mln euros. The purchasing group signed contracts with suppliers too late, but Carrefour disputes the fine.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Sodexo cuts 2026 targets as new CEO gears to tackle longstanding issues

French food caterer Sodexo slashed its annual sales and profitability targets, citing execution challenges and its management's review of contracts and assets, which sent its shares falling 16%. The group sees organic revenue growth of between 0.5% and 1% this year, down from the previously expected 1.5% to 2.5%. On a reported basis, Sodexo's revenue fell 3.7% to €12.02bln ($14.05bln) in the first half of its 2026 financial year, weighed down by the effects of converting US dollars into euros.

Source: esmmagazine.com

US: Consumer Price Index - March 2026

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis in March, after rising 0.3% in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The food at home index rose 1.9% over the 12 months ending in March. The index for other food at home rose 2.9% over the last 12 months. The fruits and vegetables index increased 4.0% over the same period and the nonalcoholic beverages index rose 4.7%.

Source: bls.gov

US: Hannaford names Tony Giunta Store Manager of the Year

Hannaford Supermarkets has named Tony Giunta, store manager of its Uxbridge, Massachusetts location, as the 2025 Store Manager of the Year. Giunta was selected from 188 stores across New England and New York for his exceptional leadership, dedication to his team and commitment to the community.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Wegmans added 1,400 jobs, gave $96.3mln to local communities last year

Wegmans Food Markets created 1,400 jobs by opening new stores last year, achieved an average recycling rate of nearly 89% companywide and gave $96.3mln to its communities through corporate gifts and donations. These were among the details Wegmans gave in its 2025 Impact Report.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Kowalski's Markets implements EmpowerFresh's AI produce inventory and ordering platform

Kowalski's Markets, a family-owned Minnesota grocery chain, has deployed EmpowerFresh's AI-powered produce inventory and ordering platform created for independent grocers. The platform gives Kowalski's produce teams access to AI-driven forecasting, inventory visibility and smart ordering tools designed specifically for fresh departments. "Produce is one of the most dynamic and challenging departments in grocery retail", noted Robert Austin, president and CEO of Kansas City, Missouri-based EmpowerFresh. "At Kowalski's Markets, our fresh departments are our top priority", said Max Maddaus, Kowalski's director of perishable operations.

Source: progressivegrocer.com