Sales in January-March grow from the previous year for S Group

New research by Healthylife reveals Australians are overconfident about their health

Woolworths Group reported: "Australians say they are confident about managing their health, but a new report from Healthylife shows otherwise, revealing a significant gap between perception and reality. Dietary Choices: Despite 87% of people agreeing or strongly agreeing their environments support them to eat healthy, our data on Australians' food purchases for at-home eating shows nearly double the number of discretionary food serves purchased (5.7 per day) compared to vegetables (2.9 per day)".

Source: woolworthsgroup.com.au

Carrefour offloads dozens of hypermarkets and supermarkets in France

This year, the initial phase involves 8 hypermarkets and 36 supermarkets, together accounting for 3,204 employees, but according to the unions, seven additional hypermarkets will follow soon, reports trade magazine LSA.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Finland: S Group's sales in January-March grew from the previous year

S Group reported: "The retail sales before taxes of S Group's regional cooperatives, SOK and their subsidiaries amounted to EUR 3,441.1mln in January-March 2026. Sales increased by five per cent from the previous year. Grocery and non-food retail and fuels retail and service stations were the driving forces for development".

Source: s-ryhma.fi

UK: OurCoop invests £9.3mln in new stores

The newly launched stores strengthen OurCoop's presence across key catchments, with four FoodCoop locations opened across Leicestershire (Desford), Buckinghamshire (Wavendon), Gloucestershire (Leckhampton), and Merseyside (Rainhill).

Source: talkingretail.com

Vegetarianism boom slows as Brits opt for flexitarian approach, new data reveals

HelloFresh UK reported: 'The UK's boom in vegetarianism may be slowing, with increasing numbers of consumers opting for "Flexitarian" diets, according to new meal kit delivery data. Sales data from HelloFresh, the UK's largest meal kit provider, shows that orders of vegetarian boxes have dipped by 7% over the last year'.

Source: hellofresh.co.uk

Lubinski to buy 50% stake in SPAR Israel

Vehicle importers Lubinski Group has signed a partnership agreement to acquire a 50% stake in the SPAR supermarket chain in Israel, "Globes" has learned. The deal is valued at an estimated NIS 100mln.

Source: en.globes.co.il

Ugly produce boom: Retailers turn imperfection into savings

Supermarkets are increasingly embracing so-called "ugly" fruit and vegetables as part of a growing effort to help shoppers navigate ongoing grocery price pressures, while simultaneously tackling long-standing inefficiencies in the fresh produce supply chain.

Source: fpcfreshtalkdaily.co.uk via inkl.com

US: Tariffs drive up grocery prices, squeeze independent stores

At Mario's Westside Market, the produce section, usually packed with fresh limes, sat empty. Tomatoes were in short supply. The owner said lime prices have more than tripled, and he can't keep tomatoes in stock, all because of rising costs. "Limes would be right up in here, but I don't even carry them", said Mario Berlanga, co-owner of Mario's Westside Market.

Source: fox5vegas.com

US: Sprouts Farmers Market opens new store in Kingwood, Texas

Sprouts Farmers Market reported: "Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open a new store in Kingwood, Texas on Friday, April 17, located at 4303 Kingwood Dr. Suite 100. Fresh Produce - Sprouts offers the season's freshest, most delicious produce at the heart of the store, sourced in partnership with local and regional farmers".

Source: sprouts.com

Walmart ranks No. 1 on NRF's Top 50 Global Retailers list

Walmart has once again claimed the No. 1 spot on the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual ranking of the world's top retailers, a list compiled by Kantar based on retail-specific revenues generated throughout 2025.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Mamdani announces first city-owned supermarket

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the location of the city's first publicly owned supermarket, marking a step towards delivering on his pledge to bring down the cost of food. The city will spend $30mln (£22.3mln) on the store, which is due to open next year at a marketplace in East Harlem, Mamdani announced. He wants to open five of the stores - one for each of the city's boroughs - before the end of his first term in 2029.

Source: novaramedia.com