SPAR Sri Lanka expands store network with new openings in Kandy and Kurunegala

With the new Kandy supermarket, SPAR Sri Lanka extends its network to 12 stores across the island. The opening of the 13th SPAR outlet in Kurunegala is scheduled for April.

Source: spar-international.com

Denmark: Dagrofa Foodservice sees growth in revenue, operating profit in FY 2025

Dagrofa Foodservice has reported revenue of DKK 4.38bln (€590mln) in its financial year 2025, reflecting an increase of DKK 182mln (€24.4mln). The foodservice arm of Danish retailer Dagrofa saw a 21.5% increase in full-year operating profit, to DKK 71.1mln (€9.5mln).

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lidl France plans to cut up to 550 jobs in voluntary scheme

Reuters reported: "European discount supermarket group Lidl plans to cut up to 550 administrative roles in France under a voluntary departure scheme being discussed with worker unions, the company said".

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: LA Foods has extended its partnership with Co-op Wholesale for a further five years

Co-op Wholesale reported: "We're proud to announce that LA Foods has extended its partnership with Co-op Wholesale for a further five years, taking our collaboration to more than 25 years!".

Source: linkedin.com

France's Coopérative U arrives in DR Congo

French retail cooperative Coopérative U is expanding its international reach by partnering with Kin Marché, a leading food distributor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Biso na Biso Group, which operates Kin Marché, is a major player in the Congolese economy with a rapidly growing food retail division.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lidl begins building its first ever pub

The BBC reported: "The supermarket chain Lidl has begun building its first ever pub at a site in Northern Ireland. The development is an unusual consequence of Northern Ireland's strict licensing laws".

Source: bbc.com

Value of plant-based food & drink in Europe now over €16bln but still just a small part of FMCG sales

While plant-based food and drink is firmly established in Europe, new insights from Circana suggest the sector still has significant headroom for growth. The plant-based food and drink category is now worth €16.3bln across the largest European markets (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands), growing 5.1% from 2024 to 2025. However, it still accounts for just 2.4% of total food and drink sales, underscoring a clear gap between consumer interest and the true market scale.

Source: kamcity.com

Seven & i Holdings delays US subsidiary IPO

Japan's Seven & i Holdings says it will postpone the listing of its North American convenience store subsidiary. The retail giant cites uncertainty about its business outlook. President and CEO Stephen Hayes Dacus said that the earliest timing for the IPO would be in fiscal 2027.

Source: www3.nhk.or.jp

US: Publix adds 3 more stores to Kentucky pipeline

Publix announced that it has signed leases for three new stores in Kentucky. The new stores in Bowling Green, Richmond and Versailles will join the six that the grocer has already opened in the state.

Source: grocerydive.com

Canada: Empire announces agreement to acquire Montreal's Mayrand Food Group

Empire reported: "Empire Company Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc. ("Empire" or the "company") announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mayrand Food Group Inc., a long‑established Québec food retailer operating four large‑format locations across the Greater Montréal Area. Since 1914, Mayrand Food Group has been helping Québecers with their everyday food needs, offering a unique selection of fresh, local and international products".

Source: newswire.ca

US: Walmart to close Illinois fulfillment center

Walmart plans to permanently shutter a fulfillment center in Matteson, Illinois, impacting 111 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice.

Source: supplychaindive.com

US: Costco Wholesale Corporation reports March sales results

Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") reported net sales of $28.41bln for the retail month of March, the five weeks ended April 5, 2026, an increase of 11.3% from $25.51bln last year. Net sales for the first 31 weeks were $173.26bln, an increase of 9.1% from $158.87bln last year.

Source: globenewswire.com

PRO*ACT teams up with Instacart Business to support distributors and foodservice operators

Instacart reported: "PRO*ACT, a leading provider of fresh produce, is partnering with Instacart Business to bring solutions to help their distributors and foodservice operators relieve supply chain inefficiencies".

Source: instacart.com