Ahold Delhaize is transitioning to Product Carbon Footprinting

Supply chain fairness: Groceries Code Adjudicator to move to Defra

To strengthen fairness across the UK's food supply chain and better support farmers and food producers, responsibility for the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) will transfer from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) from 1 July 2026.

Source: gov.uk

Belgium: Okay opens sustainable neighbourhood supermarket in Vorst-Laakdal

Colruyt Group reported: 'On Friday 10 April, Okay will open a brand-new store in Vorst-Laakdal. "It's easy to choose from our wide range of fruit and vegetables, always fresh and replenished throughout the day", says store manager Melissa Van Mol'.

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Germany: Rewe opens unstaffed neighborhood stores in rural areas

The German supermarket group REWE has opened a fully unstaffed mini-store in the village of Golmbach (Lower Saxony) that is open 24 hours a day. With this concept, the retailer aims to address a long-standing problem: the disappearance of traditional supermarkets in rural areas.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Snappy Technologies develops Order Aggregation with Southern Co-op and Heart of England Co-op

Snappy Technologies has announced the enterprise launch of its Order Aggregation (OA) solution. This has been developed in collaboration with retail partners Southern Co-op and Heart of England Co-operative during the last nine months.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Ocado ramps up quick commerce push as it starts rolling out same day delivery slots in UK

Ocado is launching same day delivery slots in select UK areas. In an email to customers, the online grocery retailer said: "You can now order with your morning cuppa and we'll deliver before dinner."

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Colruyt Professionals opens first stores in Flanders

Colruyt Group reported: "On Wednesday 8 and 15 April, Colruyt Professionals is opening its first two stores in Flanders, more specifically in Ghent and Machelen. The stores are exclusively aimed at professional customers and are an important next step for Colruyt Group in the roll-out of its B2B store offer".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Holland: Hema and Jumbo launch joint promotion

Hema and Jumbo are launching a joint promotion this week: starting Wednesday, April 8, customers will receive a €5 digital voucher in one chain's app that they can redeem at the other chain.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Carrefour Israel gears up to roll-out 4,000 A2Z Cust2Mate smart shopping carts nationwide

Global Retail, a Carrefour Group franchisee, and A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp., have agreed a five-year agreement, valued at approximately $50mln, to deploy 4,000 smart carts across Carrefour Israel stores, alongside a data, retail media and digital services collaboration.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

India: Major fire at online grocery retailer's warehouse in Chennai

A major fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to a popular private online grocery retailer at Mambalam in Chennai in the early hours on Tuesday (April 7, 2026), resulting in significant loss of goods. The warehouse, located on Moosa Street in Mambalam, is used to store vegetables and grocery items procured daily for supply to various outlets operating across the city.

Source: thehindu.com

Introducing Product Carbon Footprinting: strengthening resilience across our value chain

Ahold Delhaize reported: "Every product sold in our brands' stores has a journey behind it, one that begins on a farm, in a factory, or at a production site, and continues through processing, packaging, and transport before it reaches our brands' customers. To move forward, we need a clearer, more decision-useful view. That is why Ahold Delhaize is transitioning to Product Carbon Footprinting (PCF) for our purchased goods".

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

Ahold Delhaize USA joins the Responsible Labor Initiative as part of ongoing commitment to strengthen supply chain sustainability

Ahold Delhaize USA announced that it has joined the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI), a multi-industry, multi-stakeholder coalition focused on addressing and remediating human rights issues in a variety of supply chains.

Source: adusa.com

Powered by people and performance: DC 7088 Mississauga named Walmart Canada's Facility of the Year

Walmart Canada reported: '"And the Supply Chain Facility of the Year goes to… DC 7088 in Mississauga". The announcement at Walmart Canada's Year Beginning Meeting brought the team to its feet. For General Manager Todd Chambers and the associates at DC 7088, it was a moment that reflected a year of focus, momentum and shared commitment'.

Source: walmartcanada.ca

Northeast Grocery shoppers can use SNAP/EBT for DoorDash

Northeast Grocery, Inc. announced that customers can now use SNAP/EBT benefits to purchase groceries for delivery through DoorDash, expanding access to fresh, nutritious and affordable food across the communities they serve. This new capability allows SNAP customers to shop a wide selection of eligible grocery items from Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets directly through the DoorDash platform, bringing added convenience to families who rely on food assistance programs.

Source: supermarketnews.com