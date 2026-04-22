Billa Austria and foodora's bananas most popular

Lettuce celebrate: following demand Morrisons cult favourite salad bar grows bigger, bolder and protein packed

Morrisons reported: "Morrisons iconic salad bar is getting even bigger and better, with a host of delicious new additions landing in stores - from flavour-packed sides and dressings to an expanded range of protein options".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Dagrofa Logistik secures grocery supply deal with Greenland's KNI

Dagrofa Logistik A/S has been selected as the new primary supplier of groceries to Pilersuisoq, a grocery chain in Greenland with approximately 66 stores. Pilersuisoq is part of KNI, Greenland's state-owned trading conglomerate. The agreement, effective from 1 November 2026, covers majority of KNI's grocery procurement and is worth hundreds of millions annually, Dagrofa noted.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Swiss supermarket chain Migros connects with Just Eat platform for on demand delivery service push

Just Eat Takeaway.com Switzerland is teaming up with Migros, bringing over 10,000 grocery, household and everyday essentials to customers, delivered in under 60 minutes. The service is launching first in Geneva, Valais and Ticino.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Belgium: Delhaize launches a paid family subscription

Delhaize is strengthening its competitive position in Belgium with the launch of SuperPlus Families, a paid omnichannel subscription service that promises families greater discounts, attractive deals on leisure activities, and discounts on online services. Delhaize's SuperPlus program, which has already attracted 3.4mln users since its launch in 2020, is entering a new phase. The basic version remains free for a broad audience, featuring flyer offers, a 10% Nutri-Boost discount on fresh fruits and vegetables with Nutri-Score A and B, personalized e-deals, points savings, and free pickup of online orders.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Billa Austria teams up with foodora for extended grocery delivery hours in Vienna

Billa Austria and online food delivery brand foodora have launched their first co-branded delivery store in Vienna, Austria. The most popular items include bananas and various bread rolls, which are baked fresh daily in-store.

Source: esmmagazine.com

French eco-friendly delivery firm Le Fourgon expands to Belgium and Spain

French sustainable online delivery company Le Fourgon is expanding in Europe starting with Belgium and Spain. The Lille-based firm in Northern France focuses on reusable packaging for the delivery of groceries and beverages.

Source: esmmagazine.com

European grocery retail models are in motion while margins remain under pressure

EuroCommerce reported: "The State of Grocery Retail 2026: Europe - Margins under pressure, models in motion, published by McKinsey & Company and EuroCommerce, takes a comprehensive look at the key trends shaping the grocery sector in 2026 and beyond".

Source: eurocommerce.eu

US: Market Basket CEO's firing was valid, judge rules

Market Basket's board of directors acted in good faith when it decided to fire then-CEO Arthur T. Demoulas last summer, a judge ruled. Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said Demoulas failed to prove his claims that the board's directors breached their fiduciary duties when they suspended and then fired him.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Family Fare completes store remodels in Calhoun County, Michigan

Family Fare has finished store remodels at three stores in Calhoun County, Michigan. The effort was part of a larger strategy, dubbed the Spring Refresh campaign, to upgrade and modernize stores across the chain. The fresh departments were expanded at Family Fare's stores in Pennfield, Marshall and Albion, Michigan. The expansions include fresh-cut produce programs, refreshed bakeries and delis, upgraded hot bars and more ready-to-drink beverage options, and are aimed at supporting shoppers' meal planning and grab-and-go needs, the company said.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Afresh raises $34mln to scale AI across the grocery industry - Driving fresher food, stronger margins, and less waste

Afresh Technologies reported: "Afresh, the AI platform for grocery, announced $34mln in new funding to accelerate its expansion. The round was co-led by Just Climate, the specialist climate-led investment business set up by Generation Investment Management, and High Sage Ventures, with participation from all major investors".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: Walmart continues to lose grocery market share

Walmart's leading share of the grocery market continues to decline, according to the latest data from Numerator. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer currently holds a 19.9% share, down from 20% in 2025 and 20.4% in 2024. Meanwhile, Costco is gaining ground. The Issaquah, Washington-based warehouse retailer now claims an 8.2% share, ranking third. This marks an increase from 7.9% in 2025 and 7.6% in 2024. Kroger remains No. 2 behind Walmart, but its share is also shrinking. The Cincinnati-based grocer's market share has dropped from 8.8% in 2024 to 8.6% in 2025 and 8.3% in 2026.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: City of Columbia extends partnership with Instacart for third year of Grocery Access Pilot (GAP) program

City of Columbia reported: "City of Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, announced a third-year extension of the Grocery Access Pilot (GAP) program, continuing their partnership to combat food insecurity and expand access to fresh and healthy food for residents living in Columbia's food deserts".

Source: columbiasc.gov

Canada: High fuel prices driving up shipping costs for northern grocers

"The vast majority of all the perishable food is coming in by air freight", said Nicholas Li, an economics professor at the Toronto Metropolitan University. That's a "substantial share" of food prices, he said. Air freight costs are usually measured by weight, Li explained. That disproportionately affects food relatively low in price for its weight, such as fruits, vegetables and milk.

Source: thecanadianpressnews.ca